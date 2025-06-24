Tesla owner baffled after catching 'weird' behavior on car's security camera: 'I really don't get the point'

Some would say this particular Tesla owner got lucky.

Another Tesla owner posted a video of their car being vandalized, which is pretty common these days, but this vandalism was of a different nature.

The Redditor posted a pic to the r/TeslaModel3 subreddit with the header, "Tire Valve Caps have high resale value."

The pic contains a still image from the video caught on the car's Sentry mode of what appears to be a man lurking near the car. The original poster included a video in a comment under the post. The video shows the man walking by the car and doing a double-take, then circling to the driver's side where he steals the valve caps.

The OP wrote that it happened around 8:30 that morning in Los Angeles, and that the man stole all four of their tire valve caps, apparently assuming that they had significant value.

"Has anyone else had this weird form of vandalism happen to them? Can he resell the metal?" the OP asked. "They were cheap aluminum alloy. I really don't get the point but whatever."

The OP goes on to explain that they were from a bulk order from Amazon, so they had extras lying around anyway.

Some would say this particular Tesla owner got lucky just having some cheap valve stem caps stolen compared to some of the Tesla vandalism that has become increasingly common. There's no shortage of stories out there of Teslas being keyed, getting spray painted or getting paint thrown on them, or having other vandalism occur, causing damage to the vehicle. It's gotten so bad that some Tesla owners have gone so far as to disguise their cars.

While the motives behind all this vandalism can't be known for sure, and it's been happening for a long time, it certainly seemed to become more common once Tesla CEO Elon Musk got involved in American politics.

Whatever the reasons, actions like these could discourage potential buyers from making their next car an EV. Electric vehicles are crucial in cutting the use of dirty energy sources like gas and oil that produce carbon pollution, one of the main drivers of the planet's overheating, so vandalism like this is actively bad for the planet.

One person in the comments could empathize with the OP, posting, "All of mine were stolen."

