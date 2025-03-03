Vehicle owner left devastated after gut-wrenching discovery: 'What should I do?'

A Tesla owner recently shared a frustrating experience on the r/TeslaModelY subreddit. They posted a picture of a large scratch across the top of its hood.

"Can someone suggest what should I do next? This morning my car was keyed at Google charging location. Many others were keyed too. Sentry didn't detected anything unusual but the scratch is big covering almost entire hood and deep. Should I go for insurance claim?"

Tesla has a Sentry Mode, which can alert owners to disturbances, capture footage, and play alarms, per the company website. The feature has been used to catch vandals before, but unfortunately there was no such luck in this instance. There's been an anecdotal uptick in Tesla vandalism that may have been prompted by Tesla CEO Elon Musk's role in the current U.S. government, although some hate has also been targeted toward electric cars in general.

Regardless of one's feelings toward Musk and EVs, switching to electric is a key part of improving the environment, as well as being cheaper. Pollution from running gas cars is exacerbating extreme weather events that are causing significant economic and human damage, the Environmental Protection Agency revealed.

Manufacturing EVs have their own environmental costs but are still much better than gas cars in the long haul. Drivers are also saving money by using electricity for fuel instead of gas. If you think you're ready to switch to an EV, we've got a few pointers for beginners here.

Regardless of the kind of car you have, having your property vandalized is an infuriating experience. Reddit commenters were sympathetic to the vehicle owner.

"I'll never understand why people do this. Sorry OP," said one community member.

"People can think what they want about Musk, but I didn't buy the car because of him," remarked another. "I bought it because of the tech and how fun it was to drive. And the incentives made them very, very compelling. Vandalizing a car does nothing but harm some random person, it doesn't affect Musk. It doesn't affect Trump."

