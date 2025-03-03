  • Home Home

Vehicle owner left devastated after gut-wrenching discovery: 'What should I do?'

"I'll never understand why people do this."

by Simon Sage
"I'll never understand why people do this."

Photo Credit: Reddit

A Tesla owner recently shared a frustrating experience on the r/TeslaModelY subreddit. They posted a picture of a large scratch across the top of its hood.

"Can someone suggest what should I do next? This morning my car was keyed at Google charging location. Many others were keyed too. Sentry didn't detected anything unusual but the scratch is big covering almost entire hood and deep. Should I go for insurance claim?"

"I'll never understand why people do this."
Photo Credit: Reddit

Tesla has a Sentry Mode, which can alert owners to disturbances, capture footage, and play alarms, per the company website. The feature has been used to catch vandals before, but unfortunately there was no such luck in this instance. There's been an anecdotal uptick in Tesla vandalism that may have been prompted by Tesla CEO Elon Musk's role in the current U.S. government, although some hate has also been targeted toward electric cars in general.

Regardless of one's feelings toward Musk and EVs, switching to electric is a key part of improving the environment, as well as being cheaper. Pollution from running gas cars is exacerbating extreme weather events that are causing significant economic and human damage, the Environmental Protection Agency revealed.

Manufacturing EVs have their own environmental costs but are still much better than gas cars in the long haul. Drivers are also saving money by using electricity for fuel instead of gas. If you think you're ready to switch to an EV, we've got a few pointers for beginners here.

Regardless of the kind of car you have, having your property vandalized is an infuriating experience. Reddit commenters were sympathetic to the vehicle owner.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

"I'll never understand why people do this. Sorry OP," said one community member.

"People can think what they want about Musk, but I didn't buy the car because of him," remarked another. "I bought it because of the tech and how fun it was to drive. And the incentives made them very, very compelling. Vandalizing a car does nothing but harm some random person, it doesn't affect Musk. It doesn't affect Trump."

Do you think gas stoves should be banned nationwide?

No way 👎

Let each state decide 🗳️

I'm not sure 🤔

Definitely 👍

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x