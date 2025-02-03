Driver tracks down perpetrator after noticing serious damage on Tesla: 'Start with a police report'

"Checked my footage and have a video of the perpetrator and a license plate thanks to Sentry."

A Tesla Model 3 owner found a "nasty door ding" on the passenger side of their electric vehicle.

Luckily, thanks to the model's "Sentry Mode" — an intelligent vehicle security system — the issue was resolved.

Photo Credit: Reddit

An article for Inside EVs observed that many acts of vandalism are "committed by those with anti-EV beliefs or some personal vendetta." Similar incidents have seen EVs being keyed, and there have been multiple reports of cables being cut at charging stations.

It's difficult to pinpoint why there may be negative feelings towards EVs. They are far better for the environment than traditional carbon-emitting cars. EVs don't produce any tailpipe pollution, which means more people are benefiting from cleaner air as drivers move away from internal combustion engines.

Furthermore, even though the manufacturing of EVs generates pollution — notably through the need to mine for battery metals — these vehicles still have a lower environmental footprint compared to gas-powered vehicles over their lifespan.

But those who feel the need to damage EVs can be caught out by Tesla's Sentry Mode.

"Checked my footage and have a video of the perpetrator and a license plate thanks to Sentry," the original poster told the Reddit community.

"Start with a police report then contact your insurance company," suggested one user.

In an updated post, the OP wrote that they contacted their insurance provider, and "they were able to look up the policy of the car involved based on the license plate."

While this incident has not been confirmed as another report of Tesla vandalism or if it was simply an accident, it's proof that the tech built into the Tesla can enable swift accountability.

One commenter was suspicious that this damage was done on purpose.

"Wow they hit ya hard, almost like [they] had to do it on purpose to make a dent that big," they commented.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.