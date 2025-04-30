Tesla owner shares frustrating photos of 'unacceptable' trend growing across the country: 'Just truly absurd'

"Let's have a little respect for actual human beings and their property."

As countless instances of defaced Tesla vehicles rack up online, a Redditor shared an addition to this onslaught of vandalism.

The post shows a Tesla parked in a Seattle parking lot, with profanities directed toward the automaker spray-painted across the side.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Other acts against Teslas have included someone keying a Model Y across its entire side, while a similar incident happened to a Model 3.

Much of the backlash against Tesla stems from owner Elon Musk's political ties to the 2024 election and his current role as a senior adviser to President Trump.

While individuals have a right to their beliefs, Tesla has been a champion in the electric vehicle industry, and these acts against personal property come at the cost of a sustainable future.

Electric vehicles offer a cleaner alternative to gas-powered ones. While cars with internal combustion engines release carbon emissions that pollute the air, EVs do not. EVs are not yet perfect; using dirty energy to charge them also emits air pollution, but they're still much less polluting than gas vehicles.

A move to clean energy charging, such as using solar panels, would help EVs reach an even greener peak. Advancements in electric vehicles continue, and Tesla competitors have entered the market.

Still, Tesla is one of the most well-known EV brands, and negative publicity, such as vandalism, may persuade people not to invest in electric if they believe they could become a target.

One commenter on the post shared their personal experience, saying, "Sorry not everyone bought an EV in the last couple years. For a long time Tesla was the only option for a decent EV. ... It doesn't mean anyone endorses Elon Musk. By that logic if anyone has used PayPal, eBay, or Twitter you would also support him. Just truly absurd."

Another said, "This is f***** up and unacceptable. ... Let's have a little respect for actual human beings and their property."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.