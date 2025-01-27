  • Home Home

Tesla owner seeks advice after returning to frustrating scene at parked car: 'There's a lot of hatred in this'

by Jenny Allison
Car ownership has many potential costs and risks, even when everything works perfectly. But when a person goes out of their way to vandalize someone else's car, it's all the more frustrating for the owner to shoulder that expense. 

That's the dilemma one Tesla owner faced after finding that their car had been attacked. 

Asking for advice in a subreddit devoted to the Tesla Model 3, they wrote: "Someone keyed my car last night, and I was wondering what it would take to fix it. I can see the metal on some part of the scratch."

Indeed, the photo shows a long, winding scratch that starts on the driver's door and extends to the passenger's door handle.

Commenters empathized with the original poster's predicament. "Not even a quick nick or scratch but a long deep gouge," one person lamented. "There's a lot of hatred in this. This person either personally hates you or is on some anti-EV Kool-aid." 

The latter — anti-EV anger and frustration — is not a new phenomenon. While electric vehicles have increased in popularity around the world, many people are still opposed to their use for various reasons.

Watch now: CEO reveals form of energy that has 'polled across political lines' for over a decade

For some, manufacturing EV batteries is an environmental concern, but proponents argue that these cars still generate far less pollution over their lifetimes than cars that rely on gas. For others, an identity that's tied to traditional, fossil fuel-powered cars is the reason for their opposition — which often turns into outright antagonism.

"I got a video of mine getting keyed like this but the cops didn't do anything," one Tesla owner shared. "Paid 500 deductible and got panels repainted." 

This vandalism isn't limited to cars, either. Charging stations have been found destroyed, with their cables cut, and there is no obvious motive other than general anti-EV sentiment.

Ironically, a future that's safer for everyone includes less dirty fossil fuel and more clean, renewable energy. And the more that people learn to embrace electric vehicles — whether they make the upgrade themselves or not — the less dangerous and volatile the planet's future will be.

