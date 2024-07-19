Tesla owner returns to frustrating scene after charging car overnight: 'Seeing this more and more'

"Exactly why we can't have nice things."

A Tesla owner expecting to have a fully charged electric vehicle in the morning received a rude awakening when they approached their driveway.

A Redditor took to the r/TeslaLounge subreddit to share a photo of the upsetting scene with the simple caption: "Someone cut off/ stole my cable last night." The photo showed the charger still docked in their Tesla with the cable removed.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Electric vehicles offer several benefits, making them a great choice for a cleaner, healthier future. Arguably the most significant advantage is that EVs they produce no exhaust pollution, which means they don't release harmful polluting gases like carbon monoxide and nitrogen oxides into the atmosphere.

A study in the San Francisco Bay Area showed that the adoption of electric vehicles led to a steady decline in carbon dioxide pollution, with a 1.8% reduction per year.

Unfortunately, the situation the Redditor faced is far too common and a growing issue in many places. For example, it was reported that vandals had damaged about 83 chargers in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area earlier this year, costing the city around $46,000 in repairs and adding unnecessary costs and inconveniences for EV drivers.

In Seattle, drivers have reported multiple cases of severed charging cables, which makes it impossible for them to charge their cars and can increase range anxiety.

These types of incidents can be discouraging to prospective electric vehicle owners and slow the widespread adoption of EVs, which are crucial in cutting our use of dirty energy sources like gas and oil.

There is also hesitance over concerns that pollution is created during EV battery manufacturing and that mining for elements needed in battery production is detrimental to the environment.

However, it has been determined that gas-powered cars cause significantly more pollution, and the impact of mining for dirty energy substances such as coal, oil, and natural gas greatly outweighs that of clean energy minerals such as lithium, cobalt, and copper.

Still, that hasn't stopped people from pushing back against switching to electric vehicles. The Redditor's post was met with reactions from commenters who weren't surprised about the vandalism.

"Seeing this more and more," one commenter wrote.

"Exactly why we can't have nice things," another stated.

