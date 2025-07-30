  • Home Home

Tesla owner shares video of upsetting incident in hotel parking lot: 'Looks like they've done it more than once before'

This is an unfortunate trend.

by Simon Sage
This is an unfortunate trend.

Photo Credit: Reddit

A video posted to Reddit showed a vandal's damage of a Tesla Model 3 windshield. 

The original poster said they were parked at a hotel in Portland, Oregon, when the incident occurred. Sentry Mode captured the perpetrator approaching the vehicle but not the action itself. 

Parked at a Portland hotel overnight, woke up to a vandalized windshield
byu/dalexeenko inTeslaModel3

The video is from 2022, which is before the most recent wave of vandalism against Tesla vehicles. The spike in the last year is seemingly born from the political activity of Tesla CEO Elon Musk. His effect on the brand has led to more than just damaged vehicles. Charging stations have also been vandalized, and protests calling for boycotts have been frequent. Some owners have even taken to disguising their vehicles to avoid vandalism. Beyond this, Tesla sales have fallen off

Opinions on Musk notwithstanding, Tesla remains one of the most popular vehicle brands worldwide. Electric vehicles more broadly offer loads of benefits that make them the clear future of mobility. For one, they're significantly cheaper to operate and fuel than their gas-guzzling counterparts. Drivers and passengers also don't have to deal with air quality issues from burning gas. 

Above all, EVs avoid atmospheric pollution, even when manufacturing footprints are taken into account. Light-duty vehicles are a major contributor to emissions. Switching to an EV means tamping down destructive weather patterns such as floods and droughts that are exacerbated by pollution. 

Vandalism, however, is an unfortunate trend that may continue to deter drivers from switching to not just Teslas but also EVs generally. Electric vehicle interest dipped from 2023 to 2024, according to one poll.

FROM OUR PARTNER

Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation.

To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner.

Commenters fumed at the wanton destruction of property. 

"Looks like they've done it more than once before to me," the top reply stated

"Wtf is wrong with ppl," another said.

Do you think Tesla can bounce back from its recent struggles?

Yes 💯

It depends on Elon's actions 🤔

I don't think it's struggling 🤷

Nope 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x