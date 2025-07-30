Tesla owner shares video of upsetting incident in hotel parking lot: 'Looks like they've done it more than once before'

A video posted to Reddit showed a vandal's damage of a Tesla Model 3 windshield.

The original poster said they were parked at a hotel in Portland, Oregon, when the incident occurred. Sentry Mode captured the perpetrator approaching the vehicle but not the action itself.

The video is from 2022, which is before the most recent wave of vandalism against Tesla vehicles. The spike in the last year is seemingly born from the political activity of Tesla CEO Elon Musk. His effect on the brand has led to more than just damaged vehicles. Charging stations have also been vandalized, and protests calling for boycotts have been frequent. Some owners have even taken to disguising their vehicles to avoid vandalism. Beyond this, Tesla sales have fallen off.

Opinions on Musk notwithstanding, Tesla remains one of the most popular vehicle brands worldwide. Electric vehicles more broadly offer loads of benefits that make them the clear future of mobility. For one, they're significantly cheaper to operate and fuel than their gas-guzzling counterparts. Drivers and passengers also don't have to deal with air quality issues from burning gas.

Above all, EVs avoid atmospheric pollution, even when manufacturing footprints are taken into account. Light-duty vehicles are a major contributor to emissions. Switching to an EV means tamping down destructive weather patterns such as floods and droughts that are exacerbated by pollution.

Vandalism, however, is an unfortunate trend that may continue to deter drivers from switching to not just Teslas but also EVs generally. Electric vehicle interest dipped from 2023 to 2024, according to one poll.

Commenters fumed at the wanton destruction of property.

"Looks like they've done it more than once before to me," the top reply stated.

"Wtf is wrong with ppl," another said.

