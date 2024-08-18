Video catches biker suffering immediate consequences after vandalizing Tesla: 'Did not go well for him'

Maybe the culprit would've done this no matter the automobile's make, but they surely didn't anticipate being recorded while committing a crime.

While there may be doubt about whether electric vehicle charging stations are targeted by vandals or thieves going after copper, this video proves that there are people willing to destroy a good thing for no reason.

Early this morning a guy on a bike kicked the side view mirror off of a Tesla parked in front of the Apple store in Downtown Summerlin. It did not go well for him. pic.twitter.com/lWgE2vaxbJ — Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) August 7, 2024

In Las Vegas, someone on a bicycle kicked the side mirror off one of the EVs — and immediately wiped out. Video of the event was posted on X, and Teslarati wrote about it, noting the perpetrator's "instant karma."

"It did not go well for him," added Las Vegas Locally (@LasVegasLocally), which had shared the footage on the platform formerly known as Twitter.

In addition to helping the environment, you can save money by switching from an internal combustion engine vehicle to an EV. And yes, this is true even though EV batteries require mining for lithium and other minerals. Some might hate you for it, but the benefits EVs provide are helping them become more popular by the day.

It's a needed movement, as the planet is overheating from our consumption of dirty energy sources, including gas, oil, and coal. When these fuels are combusted, they release carbon dioxide, nitrous oxide, and other dangerous pollutants into the atmosphere.

Those gases envelop Earth like a blanket, trapping heat and creating an "enhanced greenhouse effect," per the British Geological Survey, that has resulted in record temperatures around the globe. Last year marked the hottest year by far on record, and we are on a streak of 14 consecutive months with record heat.

We can help turn this tide by switching to EVs from gas-powered vehicles and taking other steps that lessen our reliance on passenger cars.

If you can swap out one gas-powered drive per week for a bus trip, for example, you are moving the needle in a positive direction. Since public transportation carries more people at one time, the options are much more efficient — and thus less polluting. Cycling and walking are even better.

But in the United States, many cities are not pedestrian-friendly. In the 1950s, the U.S. embraced cars and suburban sprawl at the expense of dense cities. Some areas are going back, however, and they provide blueprints for a sustainable future.

If we all work together, we can ensure this becomes reality.

