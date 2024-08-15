Tesla owner shares shocking footage of stranger's inappropriate behavior: 'What is wrong with people?'

"His insurance is going to love knowing their driver intentionally damages others' property."

There are numerous reasons to buy an electric car. EVs offer lower refueling costs compared to gas-guzzling vehicles, require less maintenance than internal combustion engine–powered alternatives, and do not produce harmful tailpipe toxins out on the road.

If you decide Tesla is the EV brand for you, these models offer another useful perk: They have numerous cameras. That means you can capture footage of road accidents that can help with insurance claims, or you can record anyone who chooses to do damage to your vehicle.

One Tesla owner was able to catch someone who was obviously unhappy about the vehicle's presence. A video uploaded to the r/TeslaCam Reddit community shows a parked Tesla getting some much-needed charge, but it is then approached by the person parked next to it.

First, they are seen walking into the lot and slapping an overhead sign. Then they try to remove the charging cable from the Tesla — but a J1772 lock on the cable was used, so they couldn't.

These were minor infractions, but then the angered motorist took things up a notch. They purposely slammed their own car's driver-side door into the Tesla's bodywork. That apparently wasn't enough to show their disdain, so they wound down their car window and then spat twice in the direction of the tailpipe-emission-free machine.

The original poster detailed that this was in a "public parking garage" that had a "four-hour charging limit."

"I had been plugged in for about an hour," they noted. "Got the plate."

It's unclear what had irked the angry driver, but incidents of vandalism of electric vehicles and charging infrastructure are seemingly on the rise. Some have speculated this could be a protest of sorts against electric vehicles by people who simply can't let go of dirty fuel–powered cars.

In Germany, for example, one vandal stuffed a charging station's cables and plug sockets with raw meat, possibly equating electric car drivers with vegans or vegetarians, as both demonstrate a desire to reduce planet-warming pollution.

But whatever the reason, Redditors were stunned by the shocking and disgusting actions.

"Probably $1-2k door ding bill coming his way," one said. "His insurance is going to love knowing their driver intentionally damages others property."

"What is wrong with people?" added another. "That's a grown adult?"

