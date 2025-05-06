Driver shares video of brazen vandalism at EV charging station: 'I don't understand what makes people act like this'

"Is it envy over other people having nice things?"

Senseless hatred runs rampant in today's world. Almost everything is polarizing. From the climate crisis to makeup techniques, there exist extreme divides. Somewhere in the middle of this broad spectrum are electric vehicles.

EVs are energy-saving innovations with the potential to lower costs for consumers, according to the Department of Energy. Not everyone, however, sees it this way. Misinformation, do-gooder derogation, and strong distaste for change make many fuel-operated vehicle drivers hateful toward other drivers and the vehicles themselves.

One car owner, appalled by the actions of another, shared video evidence of vandalism by a member of the anti-EV community in the Reddit community r/Rivian.

In the video, a man approaches his car, which is parked beside the original poster's Rivian. He eyes the EV before leaning inside his vehicle for his dog. Slyly, the man turns as he pulls the pet from his backseat and keys the electric vehicle in one movement.

This man's seemingly one-sided drama with EVs pushed him to damage one, and he is not alone. People damage or sabotage electric vehicles with fervor, whether that means they key the cars, block charging stations, or cut cables.

It is unclear what drove this man to vandalism this Rivian. However, many misunderstand the production process for EVs, claiming pollution and waste from mining for materials for EV batteries is worse than the pollution and waste produced in the manufacture of gas-powered vehicles. While it is true there is some pollution produced in battery development, and that EV charging also causes some pollution, the dirty fuels burned in service of gas-operated cars are more polluting by far.

Annually, 16.5 billion tons of coal, oil, and natural gas are mined, significantly more than the 7.7 million tons of minerals mined for low-carbon technology. Mining is pollutive — and there are few ways around that — but just driving an EV does not release any air pollution.

The lack of understanding of the complex comparison between gas-operated vehicles' and electric vehicles' contributions to air pollution has created a divide that, for one reason or another, has led to senseless vandalism.

"I don't understand what makes people act like this," one commenter wrote. "Is it envy over other people having nice things?"

In response, another user said: "I think it's indirect envy at the very least. … An object like a Rivian could just be a physical representation of their perceived oppression."

