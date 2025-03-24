Frustrated EV owner discovers bizarre vandalism at charging station: 'Why would someone do this?'

EVs themselves have been targets of vandalism, from broken windows to keyed sides.

A Reddit user shared a photo of a vandalized electric vehicle charging station in Glasgow, Scotland. They stopped at the station to charge their EV, only to find the charger's cords cut.

"Why would someone do this?" they asked.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Similar incidents have occurred in the United States. A charging station in Houston had its cords cut, and another in Incline Village, Nevada, was blocked by a gas-fueled car, according to other Reddit users.

These acts are not limited to charging stations. EVs themselves have been targets of vandalism, from broken windows to keyed sides.

Vandalism of EVs and charging stations could result from anti-EV sentiment. Although the use of EVs has increased, gas-fueled cars still outnumber them. Gas cars accounted for nearly 65% of new car sales in 2024, while electric and hybrid cars comprised about 19%, according to Experian.

Anti-EV sentiment and misconceptions about EVs present challenges. EVs are more sustainable than gas cars, per Reuters, despite requiring more resources than gas cars to manufacture. Reuters found that electric cars overcome their environmental impact after an average of 13,500 miles.

Making EVs is resource-intensive due to their reliance on lithium batteries. The extraction of lithium requires dirty energy, which produces pollution, and excavation, which scars landscapes. However, lithium batteries allow EVs to use less dirty energy than gas cars in the long run. Gas cars emit 350 grams of carbon pollution per mile, while EVs emit just 200, according to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

More EVs mean less pollution, but vandalized charging stations could prevent this transition from gas cars. Reddit users considered the motive behind this station's vandalism and shared their reactions in the comments.

"The wires contain a ton of copper, they frequently get stolen and 'scrapped,'" one user wrote.

Another commenter relayed their experience attempting to charge their EV, writing: "Every single one of those cables have also been cut. What … is wrong with people?"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.