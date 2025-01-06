Driver shares honest review after trying out electric vehicle: 'I'll never go back'

One Redditor recently made the switch to electric vehicles and has no plans to go back. Thanks to the technical advantages, the driver is a happy camper. The initial post features a close-up of the EV wheel and links out to a full review.

It didn't take long to make such a switch. As Jan Kammerath wrote on Medium, "After the first few hours, the BMW i3 got me so excited that I decided to switch to electric entirely." When they returned the rental car and returned from vacation, they ordered the fully electric BMW iX1.

The new EV fan mentions fast and precise acceleration, as well as the ability to successfully drive slowly — a handy feature when easing into a narrow European space.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Kammerath also praises the quietness of an EV, noting the annoyance of producing and being on the receiving end of "starting the gasoline engine early in the morning and waking up neighbors." Such morning warm-ups and honking horns have helped cars contribute to noise pollution in many urban areas. One video from a Mexico City highrise showed how those loud, impatient drivers can reach someone several floors up.









Of course, there's now a limited need for dirty fuels like gas and its related smell. One can trade in the search for the right pump for a simple electrical charge at home or any charging station. EVs don't have the danger of carbon monoxide poisoning if you have it running in an enclosed space. With so many conveniences and eco-friendly benefits of an EV, the OP states, "I'll never go back to gasoline ever."

Will the United States be able to make a full conversion to EVs like Europe is planning? With organizations like Rewiring America and EnergySage, Americans can learn more about making the conversion to clean energy sources throughout their homes. Plus, the Inflation Reduction Act signed by President Biden provides rebates for an EV purchase and other home upgrades.

As one person noted, "Being able to fuel your vehicle at home is a gamechanger. Also, being able to pre-cool or pre-heat your car when it's very hot or cold outside is amazing."

Someone else said, "To me, the most important advantage is ease of controlling speed when in city traffic. I feel so much safer."

Another commenter praised EVs for "less frequent/intensive maintenance, ease of charging at home, and no tailpipe emissions (especially in urban areas)."

