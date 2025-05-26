Tesla owner shares 'infuriating' footage highlighting troubling trend across the country: 'This makes me sick to my stomach'

For some electric vehicle owners, trying to help the planet has come with an unexpected risk — becoming a target. Tesla drivers in the United States have been grappling with increased acts of vandalism toward the carmaker's vehicles, including one particularly unsettling incident caught on camera.

In the video, recorded by the car's security system, a person in jeans and a sweatshirt crosses the street toward the parked Tesla. They then pull out a large kitchen knife from his sweatshirt pocket and drag it along the side of the EV as they walk away.

The incident, which was posted to Reddit, is an especially shocking example of EV vandalism. One commenter called the act "infuriating," with many having choice words for the perpetrator. Others commented on how the brazenness of the incident was particularly frightening.

"This makes me sick to my stomach," one commenter wrote. "Sorry this happened."

"Why is that person walking around with a kitchen knife? You really gotta be careful out there," another commenter added.

Tensions toward Tesla have only increased in recent times. In the post from a year ago, the Tesla owner asked, "Why do people hate Tesla?" The answer is likely layered, somewhere at the intersection of deep-rooted EV resistance and increased political tensions (as noted by The Hill).

While incidents of EV vandalism are increasing nationwide, Tesla is grappling with bigger business hurdles, including falling sales, a dropping stock price, and mounting public scrutiny.

"It is hard to decouple the company's sudden decline with [CEO Elon] Musk's role in the Trump administration," Newsweek recently reported, noting that Tesla dealerships and charging stations have become targets for political protesters.

Rising incidents of vandalism — along with Tesla's declining public image — could slow the broader shift to clean energy vehicles. And any slowdown in EV adoption is a setback for the climate.

The Environmental Protection Agency said that the transportation sector is the largest source of planet-warming pollution in the U.S. Unlike gas-powered cars, EVs produce no carbon pollution when driven, making them a key solution for cutting dirty air pollution. The EPA has linked carbon pollution to respiratory illnesses and certain cancers, especially in densely populated areas where tailpipe pollution is concentrated.

Beyond the environmental benefits, EVs can save drivers money. Experts estimate EV owners save around $1,500 yearly on fuel and maintenance. However, those savings can disappear quickly when thieves and vandals target these vehicles.

As long as EV vandalism goes unchecked, the shift to clean transportation faces a costly and disruptive obstacle. And when progress is punished, everyone pays the price.

