EV driver shares photo of targeted destruction at local charging station: 'Shouldn't be tolerated'

Vandalism has struck again against electric vehicle chargers.

Imagine pulling into a charging station and almost every pump has had its connections cut.

That's what has been happening to EV users across the country as vandals have been removing the wires from charging stations.

One EV owner took to the r/Rivian subreddit to share how five of the nine chargers at a charging station had their wires cut, rendering them unusable.

Commenters shared the poster's frustration, noting that this kind of action "shouldn't be tolerated."

The more people switch to EVs, the better it will be for the planet thanks to the reduction in pollution; one of the biggest issues facing wider adoption of electric vehicles is vandalism of public charging stations and the cars themselves.

A common argument against the sustainability of EVs is that mining for battery components is also detrimental to the environment. However, the process is becoming more environmentally friendly as technology progresses, and minimal pollution from that mining is better than continually burning gas in a traditional vehicle.

A car with an internal combustion engine will produce more than double the amount of greenhouse gases over its lifespan compared to an EV, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

The main way that EVs consume dirty energy is when the electricity used to charge them comes from fossil energy sources, per MIT. On the other hand, an EV that is charged with solar energy would have very minimal air pollution.

A wider transition to EVs would be a strong step forward in mitigating the pollution that is causing our planet to warm at alarming rates. Without proper measures, extreme weather events like wildfires and hurricanes will become more common and people will continuously have to adapt to new climate normals.

EV adoption will struggle if obstacles like vandalism persist.

As one commenter on Reddit wrote, "every EV station should minimum have security cams. This is enough of a problem to warrant it."

Charging companies can replace the wires, but many wonder how many times they may be willing to do this.

The original poster returned to inform other Redditors that "Rivian fixed it the next day," but they were "not sure how many times they'll be able to keep that up before this site is written off."

