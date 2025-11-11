Driver puzzled after noticing strange trend at local EV charging station: 'What's the purpose?'

"It's really disappointing to see this being done."

Persistent vandalism of EV charging stations is raising public concerns and causing confusion and frustration among drivers.

In a Reddit post on r/Edmonton, one EV driver vented about finding multiple chargers cut outside a local library. They explained that they often charged their EV there while working out at the nearby gym.

However, one day, they discovered that three chargers had been cut, and two of them weren't in service one evening around 8 p.m.

"What's the purpose of cutting/stealing the charger cords?" the OP asked. "Does the copper from the cord even make good money? Or it's the hate on EVs? It just made me sad on what kind of society we all live today."

Unfortunately, this situation is not unique to Edmonton, Alberta, or even just a problem in Canada.

All over the world, people have been taking to social media to vent their frustrations about EV charging stations being vandalized. To spread public awareness of the issue, they've shared photos of cut cords, smashed navigation screens, and gas-guzzling vehicles intentionally blocking charging station spots.

Not only is this behavior completely unnecessary and immature, but it's also costly for drivers, municipalities, and companies that set up these stations. Charging-station vandalism may even hinder the widespread adoption of clean-energy driving because it gives people anxiety about being targeted simply for driving an EV.

Unfortunately, anti-EV sentiment still exists in our world today, despite battery manufacturing and charging processes becoming more sustainable and efficient as technology advances.

Many EV drivers choose to charge their vehicles at home using solar panels to save money on public charging costs. EnergySage helps people find the best local solar installers using its free, online quote comparison tool.

However, public charging stations remain convenient and practical for many people while out around town or traveling. Without them available, EV drivers may experience range anxiety or even run out of charge on the road due to the malicious behavior by others.

Edmonton-area residents were disappointed to read the OP's post about vandalism of an EV charging station and shared their feedback in the comments.

"Given the hostility some people have to EVs, I suspect there's a few people out there thinking they got one over on owners of the cords they cut," one Reddit user wrote.

"Maybe we can install cameras in high risk areas," someone else suggested.

"It's really disappointing to see this being done all over for the sake of a few bucks, or big mad at Elon," another Redditor commented.

