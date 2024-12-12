Homeowner reveals money-making perk of pairing innovative Tesla tech with rooftop solar: 'This feature is really good'

Going solar can be one of the best ways to reduce energy bills for you and your neighbors.

Pairing solar panels with an electric vehicle can be a great way to unlock further cost savings, resulting in effectively fueling your car for free.

In a recent post, TikToker Jeremy Judkins (@jeremyjudkins2) walked people through the Tesla solar power system powering their home, and how they use it to keep their car fueled. The Powerwalls ensure that a home always has a backup reserve of power, and Tesla cars have an innovative feature that enables people to choose to charge the cars only when solar power is available, making the cost of fueling the car effectively free.

"This feature is really good," Judkins said.

Solar-powered homes can have a number of benefits for households and local communities.

Researchers at the University of Texas, Austin, found that by investing in rooftop solar, community solar, and battery storage, communities could reduce the demand on the grid and reduce the cost of utility bills for everyone. The study, as reported by Inside Climate News, found that reducing the demands could save people a staggering 40% on their energy bills.

Going solar can be one of the best ways to reduce energy bills for you and your neighbors. It is also great for the environment because it reduces the amount of dirty energy, such as coal and gas, that is used to generate electricity. This helps lower the amount of plant-overheating pollution produced by our homes.

EnergySage has a great free tool that can help you get information on solar installation costs and compare quotes, making it easy for you to find a solar package that is within budget and suits your requirements.

There are also tax incentives and rebates available as part of the Inflation Reduction Act that could provide you with significant savings on the cost of installing solar power. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, people who installed solar power after 2022 are entitled to claim back 30% of the installation cost as a tax credit.

However, it's not clear how long these incentives will be available.

As reported by The Salt Lake Tribune, President-elect Donald Trump has made repeated claims that he wants to eliminate these subsidies, although to do this would ultimately require an act of Congress. Nevertheless, the future of these subsidies is unclear, so making use of them sooner rather than later could be the key to saving thousands on solar installation.









One commenter on TikTok was excited to get started, writing: "I'm putting Tesla solar tiles on my house with power walls. Small roof so it'll be about the same draw as panels but less maintenance. I can't wait."

