Research reveals major benefits of rooftop solar — here's what 8 in 10 homeowners said

Switching to rooftop solar power has never been more rewarding. Not only can you save money on the installation, but you can also save money on all your future energy bills.

PHAM News conducted a survey in which 84% of solar-powered homeowners said they experienced significant reductions in their energy bills. These savings highlight how solar panels can be a transformative investment for both households and the environment, making clean energy an attractive option for many.

Beyond lowering energy costs, rooftop solar offers broader benefits to energy grids. By reducing demand during peak usage times, solar installations ease pressure on local grids, minimizing blackouts and helping maintain stable electricity rates. In turn, this promotes a cleaner, more efficient energy system, benefiting everyone in the community.

Rooftop solar also delivers substantial environmental benefits, as homes powered by the sun significantly reduce their pollution. This shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy cuts down on planet-warming pollution, providing a double win for homeowners: saving money and reducing the Earth's overheating.

For those interested in making the switch, EnergySage's free tools allow users to compare installation quotes and find the best options.

The Inflation Reduction Act has further sweetened the deal by offering generous tax credits and rebates for solar installations. These incentives, which could save households thousands of dollars, might not last forever. President-elect Donald Trump has expressed plans to cut clean energy subsidies, making it essential for homeowners to act quickly. Major changes to the IRA would require congressional approval, but its future remains uncertain, which means it's best to take advantage of these programs now.

Solar technology is reshaping the way we power our homes, with solutions like Tesla's Solar Roof and community solar programs providing alternative pathways to renewable energy. These innovations are helping make clean energy accessible to more people.

"With concern around the cost of energy bills and the climate crisis intensifying, more of us are looking for ways to bring down our energy usage," said Andrew Asaam, homes director at Halifax, who facilitated the PHAM News survey. "Transitioning to solar power can be a fantastic option to help reduce bills over the long-term, especially when combined with a home battery or other energy efficient measures such as the right loft insulation and energy saving light bulbs."

Ultimately, going solar is one of the smartest decisions for reducing household expenses while safeguarding the environment. As the survey results suggest, homeowners who invest in solar now can enjoy long-term benefits while contributing to a healthier planet.

