Real estate agent shares homes of the future powered by Tesla technology: 'You don't have an electric bill'

Tesla's Solar Roof and Powerwall systems and similar solar setups have helped thousands of homeowners reduce their electric bills and become energy-independent.

Builders are catching on to this trend and incorporating Tesla technology into new homes, as one real estate agent recently showcased on Instagram.

Tom Coselli (@tom_coselli), a real estate agent in the Houston metro area, showed off several sleek, modern homes fully powered by Tesla's solar systems. He says the technology can save residents thousands of dollars in energy costs annually.

While the solar tech likely makes these homes more expensive, homeowners can start saving on electricity right when they move in, which should ease the initial sticker shock. Plus, according to Tesla, the Solar Roof is constructed of architectural-grade steel and glass solar tiles and comes with a 25-year warranty, making it well worth the investment.

The Powerwall works in conjunction with the sun-powered roof, saving energy for later use and providing backup power during outages. Some homeowners can even profit by selling excess energy back to the grid.

"These homes generate their own electricity using Tesla solar shingles, so you don't have an electric bill. That means you're gonna save hundreds of dollars a month while others pay higher and higher energy prices," Tom says in the video.

The homes are also equipped with 240-volt electric vehicle charging stations in the garage, Tom explained.

"They come with energy storage via Tesla power walls so you pay $0 in electricity bills. That's huge for Texas!" he said in the caption.

Buying a home with a fully integrated Tesla system has several advantages. Aside from adding curb appeal, Tesla solar shingles can help reduce your electric bill by 40% to 70%, depending on the size of your home, according to Forbes.

Having a Powerwall to store the energy captured by the solar roof makes the cash savings even more significant. Plus, you have peace of mind during a storm or outage and may even earn money from your local utility.

The Tesla electric car charger in the garage is just icing on the cake.

These money-saving features are also great for the planet since they produce zero pollution, unlike most homes' energy systems.

Tesla is paving the way for the future of energy-efficient homes by transforming them into virtual power plants, a win-win for both people and our planet.

"More new builds should be built like this. It's a great selling point," one Instagrammer commented on Tom's video.

