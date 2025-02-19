New car owner devastated after finding their vehicle vandalized with just 800 miles on it: 'People are gross'

The controversy around the rise of these vehicles also stems from fear of their effect on the economy.

An electric vehicle driver posted a photo in the r/MachE subreddit of their sleek new vehicle — which had been vandalized. A large scratch was prominent on the shiny black SUV that had less than 800 miles on it.

Unfortunately, this damage came at a significant cost, as the OP later commented: "Body shop estimates came in around $2350. There's a deep scratch on the front driver fender, charging door, and driver's door." Such EV vandalism can also impact morale, as people on the fence about buying these cars may be worried about such potential problems.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Damaging an expensive EV or cutting cables at charging stations slows down the nation's progress in its transition to clean energy, powered by initiatives such as the Inflation Reduction Act, which provides thousands of dollars in rebates for EV purchases.

The controversy around the rise of these vehicles also stems from fear of their effect on the economy. One of the main anti-EV talking points is the loss of jobs in dirty fuel industries such as coal or oil. However, many towns and companies have already begun to step away from coal to more eco-friendly, solar-based, or other renewable energy jobs and training — with residential savings to match.

Another concern is the effect of EVs on the environment. After all, their batteries rely on lithium, which involves mining. However, it's still far less damaging to the environment to make an EV than to make a traditional vehicle and then use dirty fuels taken from the earth. Gas-guzzlers further hurt the planet through carbon pollution when in use, but EVs don't. If their batteries are charged with clean energy, they are even better for our health and that of the globe.

The comments overflowed with sympathy for the Mustang owner, with varying opinions on the source and motivation behind the vandalism. Some thought it was a political or anti-EV stance, but others assumed it was a personal attack — perhaps by a disgruntled ex.

"Who knew cars [could] be so political," one commenter stated. "Like the old horse vs Model T days. People just stuck in their dated ways."

Another person replied: "People are gross. Sorry that happened."

"Mach E needs security camera footage feature," someone else noted. "Ridiculous that it doesn't have it."

