Tesla driver furious after returning to shocking scene in front of home: 'Any clues to how this happened?'

Commenters offered their best guesses and suggested some next steps.

This car window was completely shattered, and even Sentry Mode didn't detect it.

A Tesla driver was devastated to find their car's window completely shattered, with no idea how it had happened. They checked their car's Sentry data only to find no answers, so they asked r/TeslaModelY for help.

"Parked in the afternoon last night and went out to my car today and this is how I find my passenger window," they wrote. "I first thought it could've been condensation but as I walked close, it was definitely not it. Sentry was on but it caught nothing. … Any clues to how this happened[?]"

Photo Credit: Reddit

The window is shattered, but still smooth to the touch. While car windows can "randomly" shatter due to thermal stress or manufacturing defects, it's more likely that the window was a victim of EV vandalism.

Tesla's Sentry Mode should capture video footage and sound the alarm when certain sensors are activated, like when the car is shaken or towed, but it's not perfect. And since it's disabled by default, some vandalism victims are left without evidence at all.

Electric vehicles, especially Tesla models, are unfortunately common victims of vandalism. From slashed tires to keyed doors, vandals have no shame — some even destroy city charging stations.

Despite the risk, electric vehicles have a lot to offer. Drivers can save thousands of dollars in fuel costs by making their next car an EV.

Electric vehicles are also much better for the environment than gas-powered cars. EVs release no tailpipe emissions, unlike gas-powered cars, which emit planet-warming gases such as carbon dioxide and nitrogen oxides. Even when accounting for emissions during production, EVs still come out on top.

"It looks like someone tapped it with a spark plug," one user suspected.

"Same happened to me a few weeks back," another driver shared. "In my case, someone tried to break into my car. Tesla mobile service came and replaced it."

"It's most likely a BB gun, or a foreign object chucked from a weedeater or lawn mower. If you suspect the former, then I would file a police report, and inquire with LE if there have been any other prior incidents in the area," a third Redditor recommended.

