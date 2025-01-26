Newly released stats show Tesla becoming a global powerhouse in an unexpected industry: 'Will play a huge role in our future'

A new year brings new opportunities for energy innovation. As electricity output from clean energy sources has steadily increased in the last few years, companies have considered the value these technologies can bring to those interested in developing and purchasing them. Homeowners have also enjoyed the benefits of clean energy and now have the ability to store it.

According to Teslarati, the electric vehicle giant has established itself in the energy industry with Tesla Energy. Acting as the company's clean energy division, its focus is on the development of solar energy generation systems and battery energy storage technology.

Tesla's Powerwall — a compact home battery that stores energy generated by solar or from the traditional grid — can power homes during outages or serve as a backup energy source. Per Teslarati, the company saw a milestone in 2024 with its Powerwall installations.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the company announced that it had installed 800,000 Powerwalls globally. Tesla Megapacks — large-scale battery systems — also reached over 22 gigawatt-hours of storage in operation across more than 60 countries.

Hit 800k Powerwalls installed worldwide



Also:

– Over 100k Powerwalls are now enrolled in VPP programs



– Launched Powerwall 3 in the US, Canada, Puerto Rico, UK, Germany, Italy, Australia & New Zealand



– Megapack hit 22+ GWh in operation across 60+ countries



– Ramped… pic.twitter.com/bE88DpeyTg — Tesla (@Tesla) December 31, 2024

Tesla has also expressed excitement about other milestones, including the increase in production for the Megapack, reaching 10,000 units made, and the newest Megafactory coming online in Shanghai, as noted by Teslarati.

The range of impacts created by the Tesla Powerwall — from generating 4.5 terawatt-hours of solar energy around the world in 2024 to protecting homes from over 5.8 million outages during the year, per Teslarati — is a step forward in the clean energy transition.

While Tesla has made a name for itself with its fleet of EVs, which includes the Model S and Model Y, the impact of battery storage has also benefited communities.

Battery storage is a great addition to clean energy, as it can be utilized when needed most. In short, these systems allow consumers to use power while shifting away from dirty energy sources. Battery storage capacity for utility-scale storage projects is projected to expand by 47% in 2025 in the United States, according to the Energy Information Administration. Meanwhile, homeowners can contribute with home battery storage and enjoy cleaner air with more savings.

"Grid storage batteries are a huge sector and will play a huge role in our future," commented one Teslarati reader.

"Doubling my Powerwall capacity in 2025," wrote another reader.

