Tesla owner shares frustrating dashcam footage of incident with car vandal: 'Absolutely livid'

It appears someone has seen the movie 300 a few too many times.

A vandal decided they wanted to live out their biggest Leonidas I fantasies by launching a high kick at a parked Tesla. Little did they know, they would soon become a movie star themselves, as the electric vehicle's cameras captured the action.

"This is Sparta," the Tesla owner captioned a post on Reddit showing the incident, using the oft-mimicked quote by Gerard Butler's character in the 2006 film.

All jokes aside, the Tesla owner was "absolutely livid" about the incident, which was unprovoked.

"Random guy runs up and kicks my 8 week old Model Y and puts a large dent in it," they said. "Police report filed."

This isn't the first time a Tesla has been vandalized by an apparently random attacker. Multiple stories regarding keyed bodywork have emerged, while one vehicle even had its windows smashed in.

While this could simply be a random act of aggression, of which the Tesla was the unfortunate target, some have assumed these incidents are part of an anti-EV sentiment among some people.

It's unclear why people are so upset about EVs, considering the number of benefits they offer motorists and others. Compared to typical cars and trucks powered by internal combustion engines, EVs produce no planet-warming pollution from the burning of dirty fuel when out on the road, and they are much more affordable to refuel. What's more, thanks to fewer moving parts, they are also a lot cheaper to maintain.

Arguments against this technology cite the mining activity required to obtain the rare metals needed for battery construction. However, this is far less damaging to the planet than the continued drilling and extraction of dirty energy sources to power traditional vehicles.

Not only that, but at least these metals can be recycled when batteries reach the end of their lifespans. Gasoline and diesel, on the other hand, cannot be used again after they've been burned.

The Tesla owner asked the Reddit community for advice about what they should do next.

"Call your insurance company," one user said, while another added, "Try a dentless repair shop."

