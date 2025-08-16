New Tesla owner shares experience with 2,000 miles under belt: 'It still feels a little surreal'

Sometimes, you build something up so much that when you actually take the plunge, it can be anticlimactic.

Fortunately for one new Tesla owner, they had the exact opposite experience. They shared their testimonial after five weeks of 2026 Model Y Long Range AWD ownership to the r/ModelY subreddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"This is my first electric vehicle, and honestly, it still feels a little surreal," they revealed to start their post. They'd pined for a Tesla ever since the Model X was announced.

Like many drivers, the OP said that CEO Elon Musk's politics gave them "a lot of pause." They rationalized that "one person doesn't represent the entire company" and refused to let a "ten-plus year dream die."

The OP was thrilled by their Model Y, citing better ride quality, fit, and finish than they expected. They said Tesla "absolutely nailed it with this car." That was in contrast to what they'd read on Reddit and YouTube about the car arriving as a "mess."

They were also impressed by Full Self-Driving (FSD), which has drawn mixed reviews. For the OP, the evaluation was rosy, as they said the feature was worth it and "like having a personal driver.

One ding they did have was noisy wheel covers that they quickly swapped out.

It's no surprise the OP encouraged on-the-fence drivers to pick up their own Model Y. They cited the retail price, tax credits, and vehicle quality as reasons to go in. With no issues in their first couple thousand miles, they divulged they "couldn't be a happier customer."

The OP's rave review is just another example of a driver pleased to make the switch to an EV. EVs are better for the planet than gas-powered vehicles and also offer major fuel and maintenance savings to drivers. They also cut down on tailpipe pollution and contribute to cleaner air overall.

Fellow Redditors were happy for the OP and backed their experience.

"Congratulations," one wrote. "We've had ours for 13 months and I have to warn you: I still grin just thinking about it!"

"This technology is literally life-changing," another owner gushed of FSD.

