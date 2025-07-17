Tesla announces massive ramp-up of full self-driving testing: 'Already filed applications'

Advancements such as FSD help propel the electric vehicle market.

Tesla's Full Self-Driving system has been taking up real estate in recent electric vehicle news, and confirmation of FSD testing in another European country is only amping up the excitement.

According to Teslarati, Tesla confirmed FSD testing in Spain, the fifth European country to test the feature. The titan EV manufacturer released a video of FSD in action on the streets of Madrid accompanying this information.

Como pez en el agua ...



FSD Supervised testing in Madrid, Spain



Pending regulatory approval pic.twitter.com/txTgoWseuA — Tesla Europe & Middle East (@teslaeurope) July 3, 2025

CEO Elon Musk has aired frustrations about launching FSD in Europe, and the progress is proving to be slow and steady.

"Tesla has already filed applications to have Full Self-Driving (Supervised) launched across the European Union," Teslarati reported.

Though Tesla has struggled with sales in 2025, the company is on an upward trend — much of which may be attributed to global interest in FSD capabilities.

A Tesla FSD driver in China recently reported that the vehicle's autonomous system is "overwhelmingly safe."

While Tesla has released updates for FSD, some drivers have noted concerns about the feature, including one instance of a parking mishap leading to scuffed rims and another of an SUV going off the road and flipping while in FSD mode.

Advancements such as FSD help propel the electric vehicle market and make driving an EV of further interest to many consumers. By switching to an EV, you can be confident you are reducing your personal contribution to pollution in the atmosphere, making the world a bit cleaner day by day.

To amplify your clean energy endeavors and increase the financial benefits of EV ownership, installing solar panels to charge your EV is a great step in an eco-friendly direction. Not only do solar panels produce no toxic pollution, but they are also more reliable than charging your EV using the grid. Plus, they can bring your monthly energy bill down to or near $0.

