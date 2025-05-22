Tesla owner sparks outrage after catching disturbing trend on camera: 'There should be a big punishment for this'

This sort of thing is becoming so common it's absurd. Another Tesla owner posted a video of their vehicle being vandalized. It's gotten so bad that some drivers are trying to disguise their vehicles.

In this case, video posted to the r/TeslaModel3 subreddit appears to show the perpetrator keying the vehicle in broad daylight with other people nearby.

The video is titled, "When you hate to see a Tesla."

Vandalism of electric vehicle charging stations has been happening for years, along with gas-powered vehicles' blocking EV charging spaces. But instances of Teslas being targeted for vandalism have skyrocketed in recent months, coinciding with Tesla CEO Elon Musk's political involvement as the head of the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency.

Since then, Tesla sales have plummeted worldwide and the stock has tanked. But Tesla owners are feeling the backlash as well. Their EVs are getting keyed, paint thrown on them, or otherwise damaged by passersby.

Whatever the motivation behind these attacks, the fallout could be far-reaching. These incidents could convince someone who is considering making their next car an EV, Tesla or otherwise, to reconsider and get a gas-powered vehicle instead, which will only add carbon pollution to the atmosphere for the life of the vehicle, further contributing to the overheating of the planet.

FROM OUR PARTNER Can't afford solar panels? Here's how to get them without paying for purchase or installation Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach program gives you all the benefits of solar power without the upfront costs. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it easier than ever to lock in energy savings. Palmetto assumes all risk and responsibility for the panels you lease, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and learn how much you can save. Learn more

It's also entirely possible that the vandalism was done out of anti-EV sentiment. There are those who incorrectly believe EVs are worse for the environment than internal combustion engine vehicles because of the mining of materials needed to manufacture their batteries. But the amount of materials mined every year for the production of EV batteries measures in the millions of tons compared to the billions of tons of fossil fuels extracted from the earth every year.

Whatever the case, this sort of vandalism should be stopped.

"There should be a big punishment," one person commented.

Another said, "I really don't get it, why?"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



