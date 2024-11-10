Car reviewer breaks down impressive perks of new and improved Tesla model: 'That's a great price'

No engine and fewer mechanics means loads of space for all your stuff.

If you're looking for a comprehensive breakdown of the new Tesla Model 3 Performance, buckle up. One popular TikToker recently took to the platform to share all the perks of the 2025 electric vehicle — and that includes its surprisingly low price tag.

Forrest Jones, a popular car reviewer on TikTok, reviewed the Tesla Model 3 Performance in an info-packed video for his 7.8 million followers.

In his review, Jones breaks down several perks of the newest Tesla model, including updated brakes, adapted suspension, and a touchscreen in the backseat. The car also features Tesla's trademark glass roof and a front touchscreen that controls the entire vehicle.

Because the car is an EV, it also features a deep trunk and extra storage space under the hood. No engine and fewer mechanics means loads of space for all your stuff.

However, the big selling point of this Tesla is the price. Jones mentions that a new gas-powered BMW model has similar features to the Tesla Model 3 Performance, including comparable horsepower and all-wheel drive. While this comparable BMW model starts at about $86,000, the Tesla's Model 3 Performance starts at about $57,000.

"That's a great price, not gonna lie," one commenter wrote in response to Jones' video.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

According to Kelley Blue Book, the average price of a new gas-powered car in the U.S. is about $48,000. The cost of a new electric vehicle hovers around $56,000. It's worth noting, however, that Tesla is the market leader in electric vehicles and largely sets that price.

Under the Biden administration's Inflation Reduction Act, electric vehicle buyers may be eligible for up to $7,500 in tax rebates when purchasing a new electric vehicle. However, with President-elect Donald Trump taking office in January, these IRA rebates are very likely at risk. Trump has promised to roll back the IRA during his presidency, pledging to undo current rebate and tax credit policies that promote electric vehicles and clean energy.

In the U.S., the transportation sector is the single largest source of pollution heating up our planet. Unlike gas-powered vehicles, EVs produce no planet-warming air pollution when driven and don't run on dirty energy sources such as fossil fuels.

🗣️ If you were going to purchase an EV, which of these factors would be most important to you?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Plus, you'll save around $1,500 per year on gas and maintenance when switching to an EV.

The Environmental Protection Agency reports that wider adoption of EVs would also improve public health, lowering the risk of respiratory irritation, illnesses, and cancers linked to air pollution.

Tesla's growing popularity — coupled with the automaker selling a car similarly priced to new model gas-powered vehicles — may encourage consumers to choose a more environmentally friendly electric vehicle when car shopping.

The company is working on wireless home charging for EVs for added convenience, while a recent study found Tesla car batteries can retain around 80% of their original charging range for about 10 years.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.