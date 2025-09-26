Analyst reveals shocking cost comparison between charging a car and using gas for 1 month — here are the details

For consumers trying to compare the costs of owning a gas-powered vehicle versus an EV, there is enough information out there to make their heads spin.

One analyst has tried to break through the noise by doing a simple side-by-side comparison of the cost of charging a Tesla EV versus filling up a gas-powered Toyota Tacoma pickup for one month.

The results were staggering.

When it comes to charging a Tesla versus filling up a Toyota Tacoma with gas, the EV came out on top by a large margin, according to GOBankingRates.

Using data from EnergySage, the analyst estimated that it cost about 4 to 6 cents per mile to power a Tesla across Models 3, S, Y, and X, with the cost varying slightly across different models. Per the GOBankingRates analysis, this came out to about $51 per month, or about $615 annually, in charging costs for a Tesla.

By comparison, using average fuel cost data from AAA as well as average fuel consumption figures from the U.S. Department of Energy, the analyst calculated that a driver could expect to pay about $137 every month to fuel the Toyota Tacoma. That comes out to $1,642 annually, per GOBankingRates.

To be fair, it's unclear why the analyst decided to compare non-truck Teslas with a Toyota Tacoma truck that gets 20-23 miles per gallon, other than it was budget-friendly, but since most gas cars and trucks range from 15-30 miles per gallon either way outside of hybrid models, the comparison is useful regardless.

A better comparison might have been pitting a Model 3 against a Toyota Corolla, which Reuters did in 2021 in a pollution study, finding that the Tesla only had to drive 13,500 miles before it completely made up for its battery production pollution and was then purely lower on pollution for every mile driven thereafter.

While the price of both gasoline and electricity can vary widely by region, too, further complicating this latest comparison, it's nonetheless clear there is a major difference, with the Tesla costing almost two-thirds less.

Of course, more expenses are associated with vehicle ownership than just gas or, in the case of an EV, electricity. For example, owners must pay regular maintenance costs to keep their cars on the road.

However, even when it comes to maintenance, the Tesla came out on top. Because EVs involve far fewer moving parts than internal combustion engines and do not require routine oil changes, they typically require far less maintenance, which saves time in addition to money. For instance, EVs never require an oil change or power steering fluid, in addition to never needing gasoline or having to replace ignition coils, and so on.

According to CarEdge, a Toyota Tacoma owner should expect to shell out about $700 per year on maintenance over the first 10 years of ownership.

By contrast, according to Tesla, owners can expect to pay between $257 and $748 per year on maintenance, depending on model, with maintenance on the Tesla Model X projected to cost significantly more than other Teslas. On average, across all models, that comes out to about $450 per year for the Tesla, or about one-third less than maintenance on the Toyota Tacoma.

Giving Teslas yet another edge, EV drivers have the potential to save even more by charging their EVs with electricity from home solar panels. Charging EVs off home solar is cheaper than off the electrical grid or at public charging stations. Plus, it further reduces planet-overheating pollution.

If you're interested in learning more about home solar options, EnergySage makes it simple with easy-to-use online tools that allow you to compare quotes from vetted local installers, see the average cost of solar installations in your area, and identify rebates and other available financial incentives.

With federal tax credits for EVs expiring September 30, 2025, and tax credits for home solar expiring December 31, you must act fast to take advantage.

