Tesla announces new plans at key factory: 'Positive trend'

Tesla's Giga Berlin factory is causing significant ripples in the manufacturing industry amid staggering sales across various markets.

According to Teslarati, Tesla has plans to increase production of its Model Y vehicles produced in Germany for the remainder of the year. The Giga Berlin plant is responsible for building thousands of Model Ys for markets in Europe and North America — in fact, the factory built its 100,000th new Model Y just a month ago.

"We supply well over 30 markets and definitely see a positive trend there," plant manager André Thierig said in an interview with German news outlet DPA, Reuters reported.

The plans are a sign of a booming market for electric vehicles worldwide. This comes as a surprise to many, considering Tesla has suffered sales setbacks as rival companies saturate the market. This, alongside unfavorable views of the company, has turned many away from making an EV their next vehicle.

This report is not just good news for Tesla — concerned environmentalists and consumers alike see hope for the future of EVs and the planet. EVs produce zero tailpipe emissions, unlike their gas counterparts, which contribute to air pollution and the warming of the planet. As more customers make the switch from gas to electric vehicles, appliances, and power sources, the global footprint of consumerism will shrink.

And as EVs grow in popularity and the demand for them increases, phasing out gas cars is not just a goal for everyday consumers — it is also a task for companies that use fleet vehicles to transport goods and services.

