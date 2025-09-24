Auto shop unveils revived classic car upgraded with cutting-edge Tesla tech: 'Better than the first one'

"Definitely an upgrade from the original engine."

An auto shop is turning heads online after revealing what might be the world's second-ever Tesla-swapped Pontiac Fiero.

The viral build, showcased on TikTok by Classic EV Conversions (@classic.ev.conver), has car fans buzzing about how the iconic 1980s car was seamlessly transformed into a modern electric powerhouse.

In the clip, the team shows off the sleek, black Pontiac Fiero, noting that it's "better than the first one" they converted, thanks to updated technology and careful detail work. This left many car enthusiasts stunned at how authentic the Fiero looks despite hiding a Tesla motor and battery inside.

A follow-up video dives deeper into the details, with a team member calling it a "$100,000 Pontiac Fiero." The car features two battery packs, a Tesla motor in the rear, and a clever twist; the charging port is tucked behind the original gas cap.

For EV owners, custom projects like this highlight the appeal of combining classic style with modern performance.

Electric drivetrains come with major consumer benefits: no oil changes, fewer routine maintenance costs, and $1,500 in annual savings on fuel and work compared to gas-powered cars. On top of that, EVs run quieter and produce no tailpipe pollution, saving drivers money on travel and providing cleaner air for the planet.

While the clean energy transition requires about 30 million tons of minerals each year, that pales in comparison to the 16.5 billion tons of dirty fuels we dig up annually — fuels that are burned once and gone forever, unlike minerals that can be reused. Over their lifetimes, gas cars generate an average of 400 grams of carbon pollution per mile, compared to just under 200 grams for EVs on today's U.S. grid.

Fans of the EV Pontiac build were floored by the shop's craftsmanship.

"These are the type of electric cars I can get behind," one user admired.

"Definitely an upgrade from the original engine," one added.

Another sounded thrilled: "I would drive the hell out of this car!"

