Toyota sparks excitement after teasing first glimpse of popular model with game-changing upgrades: 'Stylish and functional'

"It's really awesome that we have a lot of mid-priced EVs coming soon."

Drivers looking to buy an affordable electric vehicle may have another option to consider after cameras were seen filming a new Toyota SUV ahead of its debut.

The 2026 Toyota C-HR electric SUV will launch in 2026, according to Electrek. KindelAuto (@kindelauto) on Instagram shared a sneak peek of the compact crossover SUV at a commercial shoot in Austin, Texas.

Photo Credit: Toyota

The EV is an upgrade from the gas-powered C-HR that was discontinued years ago, per Electrek. The new eco-friendly version has an updated design with an interior described as a "high-tech cabin that is stylish and functional." It's also smaller than the Toyota bZ, the automaker's other electric SUV.

For drivers concerned about charging, Toyota has stated that the 2026 Toyota C-HR electric SUV can recharge from 10% to 80% in approximately 30 minutes, offering a range of up to 290 miles on a fully charged battery.

For comparison, the U.S. Department of Energy said the median range of all EVs was 283 miles per charge for model year 2024.

Making the switch to an EV can save drivers hundreds of dollars on gas and maintenance.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

While battery production and charging may create pollution, EVs produce zero tailpipe emissions, per the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. They also use 87% to 91% of battery energy, making them much more efficient than their gas-powered counterparts.

Installing solar panels at home can lead to even more savings for EV drivers. Fueling with solar energy is cheaper than using public charging stations or relying on the grid. EnergySage makes it easy to compare quotes from local installers and save up to $10,000 on solar installations.

"It's really awesome that we have a lot of mid-priced EVs coming soon," one Electrek commenter said in reference to the new Toyota electric SUV. Others were less concerned about the price and more focused on growth in the EV market.

"I just want to see more electric cars on the road," another commenter wrote. "I'm starting to care less and less about which ones they are."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.





