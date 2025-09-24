Tesla driver shares experiences after coast-to-coast trip using Full Self-Driving: 'I would say I've done FSD 98% of the time'

Road-tripping across the country is on many Americans' bucket lists.

One Reddit user took to r/TeslaLounge to share photos of his journey from the West Coast to the East Coast in his 2021 Model Y.

Photo Credit: Reddit

As part of the drive, he utilized Tesla's Full Self-Driving software. The software requires human supervision. It costs $8,000 for a one-time purchase, or it can be paid for on a subscription model for $99 per month.

When active, FSD uses the car's cameras and computing technology to navigate. While it may seem scary to some, many have praised the quick reaction times.

💡Get instant quotes to save hundreds with an EV charger

In the market for a home EV charger? Qmerit makes it easy to get instant quotes on Level 2 charging stations that can save you hundreds of dollars per year. To get an instant estimate, just answer a few questions about your garage and electrical panel. Within a few days, Qmerit will contact you with a final proposal from a certified installer, and their expert electricians make the process a breeze from there. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

"It's been flawless with the exception of a few hiccups. I would say I've done FSD 98% of the time," the original poster said.

Teslas and other EVs are more environmentally friendly than traditional vehicles. The Environmental Protection Agency notes that even with the pollution associated with mining battery materials and manufacturing, EVs are much more sustainable over their lifetimes than gas-powered vehicles.

EVs can also be a major money saver. For instance, EV drivers save about $1,000 per year on fuel costs alone.

If you're interested in an EV, you might also be interested in installing solar panels. Having at-home solar can significantly increase the cost savings of your EV since recharging your EV with solar is cheaper than charging at a public station or relying on energy from the grid. Solar can reduce your energy bills as well.

EnergySage provides a platform for you to gather and compare quotes from vetted local solar installers, saving you up to $10,000 on a solar installation.

One commenter asked the original poster how much it cost him to charge, and he said that it cost under $300 to go from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C.

Another person shared their experience traversing the Rockies Mountains via Interstate 70 with FSD, saying: "FSD 12.3.6 was good but nerve-wracking. 12.5.x made it more comfortable. 13.2.9 makes it a non-issue."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.