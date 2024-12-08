Tesla Cybertruck owner shares surprising durability of truck feature: 'It keeps everything safe inside'

TikToker Joe Fay (@jf.okay) was keen to show off the durability of their Tesla Cybertruck's rear trunk cover, so they went for a little stroll on top while it was extended in a video shared with their 3.5 million followers.

Fay states that Tesla claims the vaulted tonneau cover is made of metal strong enough to support 300 pounds of weight.

"Now I don't weigh anywhere near 300 pounds, but I am pretty heavy. As you can see, I can stand directly on top of it and even stomp my feet," Fay narrates while testing the cover. "It keeps everything safe inside," he continues while trying to get through the closed cover with his hands.

The Cybertruck's cargo bed is rated to carry up to 1080 pounds and 56 cubic feet with the cover closed.









Durability has been a common selling point for the Cybertruck, but Tesla's claims have routinely come under fire. The original unveiling event showed Elon Musk shattering windows despite saying they could withstand the impact. This was followed up by peppering the exterior with gunfire during testing. Some suggest that the unique construction, however durable, makes the Cybertruck a non-starter for repair shops.

The Cybertruck's stylings remain the subject of active debate, but one thing is for sure: The world needs more electric vehicles. Switching to clean transportation options is an action anyone can take to promote a greener future.

There are plenty of EV options for city driving, but having reliable heavy-duty vehicles is important to meet a wide range of consumer needs. Even if you can't afford a Cybertruck or another EV, cycling and public transportation are great ways to balance out your transportation with sustainable habits.

One commenter on Fay's video suggested a more strenuous test, saying, "So, you're trying to see if it can hold 300 pounds and then you don't put 300 pounds on it?" Cybertruck continues to draw the ire of many detractors, including one commenter who said, "Who are you trying to convince it's a good car? Yourself?"

Cybertruck enthusiasts, on the other hand, have also showcased its durability in terms of its towing capability and ability to handle wild terrain.

