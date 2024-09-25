Electric vehicle influencer showcases off-roading capabilities of new 2nd-gen Rivian R1S

Though some manufacturers have lagged this year, that isn't true of Rivian, which ranks third in sales behind Tesla and Ford in the United States.

If you're contemplating buying an electric vehicle but worried about its ability to handle everything your gas-guzzler can, take this video to heart.

The Kilowatts (@klwtts) shared a short clip of an electric SUV climbing the steps at California's Hollister Hills State Vehicular Recreation Area. The footage is punctuated by the sound of tires gripping concrete, propelling the second-generation Rivian R1S upward as it leaves dust in its wake.

EVs are more popular than ever, with new light-duty sales increasing from 17.8% to 18.7% of the U.S. market in the second quarter of 2024.

Though some manufacturers have lagged this year, that isn't true of Rivian, which ranks third in sales behind Tesla and Ford in the United States, as Inside Climate News reported in May. The R1S is the fourth-most popular EV on the market.

It's great news for our health and the planet, as zero tailpipe pollution means reducing asthma attacks and other respiratory problems, especially in children. EV drivers are also benefiting from fatter bank accounts. That's because the vehicles don't require expensive gasoline or maintenance like those that are powered by internal combustion engines.

If you charge your EV, hybrid, or plug-in hybrid with renewable energy from the sun or wind, it's also even better at cutting the heat-trapping pollution that is enveloping our planet like a blanket and producing record temperatures month after month — for over a year now.

If we weren't already at a tipping point, this year's extreme weather events, including excessive heat, make it clear that nothing less than the survival of humans is at stake.

So, if you're in the market for a new vehicle, consider an EV. You can save $1,500 each year after you buy, and that's before you cash in a rebate that could reach $7,500.

