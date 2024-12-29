  • Home Home

Driver shares unexpected perk of Tesla Cybertruck: 'Owning a Tesla with a pet has never been easier'

It's been around for six years and is especially useful for pet owners whose "ride or die" walks on four legs.

by Thomas Godwin
It’s been around for six years and is especially useful for pet owners whose ‘ride or die’ walks on four legs.

Photo Credit: TikTok

Thanks to TikTok content creator Joe Fay (@jf.okay) and others, word is spreading about Tesla's Dog Mode feature, which the company introduced almost six years ago. 

"Owning a #tesla with a pet has never been easier," Fay wrote underneath the video. 

@jf.okay owning a #tesla ♬ original sound - Joe Fay | Tesla Videos

The feature is especially useful for drivers whose "ride or die" walks on four legs. Of course, Fay's Tesla happens to be a Cybertruck, but the feature is part of the package with all Teslas, regardless of model and price. 

While it's a fantastic feature for those who prefer dragging their dogs along on every errand, it's especially useful for Tesla owners with emotional support animals or service animals. 




Tesla introduced the mode in 2019 in response to several incidents in the U.S., where Tesla windows were smashed to rescue dogs from overheated vehicles. It makes sense, too. According to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, 111 animals died in hot cars in 2024, with 388 needing to be rescued. 

The previous year was worse, with 163 deaths and 855 rescues. It doesn't take long. When temperatures outside are hovering in the low 70s, the inside of a car will reach nearly 90 degrees in 10 minutes. 

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

The feature is fairly simple to use. When accessing the climate controls on a Tesla's touchscreen, the Dog Mode icon is on the Climate Settings page. Set the temperature to whatever is comfortable for your pet and run your errand. 

While Dog Mode is on, the screen displays a message for passers-by who spot your dog inside the car. They can see the car's interior temperature and, more importantly, that the pet owner is well aware of their dog in the car and will return. 

It's a message of reassurance and will help you avoid returning to a car surrounded by police officers and animal control. 

🗣️ Would you ever consider buying a Tesla Cybertruck?

🔘 Absolutely 👍

🔘 Never in a million years 👎

🔘 Maybe if it was way cheaper 💰

🔘 I already have one 🛻

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Since a Tesla doesn't have an engine, nothing runs except for the heater or air conditioner and the display. It's important to note that the feature won't even turn on if the Tesla is below 20% charge. 

Features like this are great for those who already own the vehicles, but they also help encourage more people to upgrade to an electric vehicle. Making the switch, whether it be to a Tesla or another EV, benefits consumers and the environment. EVs save drivers money in the long run on gas and maintenance and produce no tailpipe pollution. 

With features and software updates like this and others, the folks at Tesla are doing a fine job covering all the consumer bases. According to one of Fay's commenters, "the Tesla Cybertruck loves pets as well." It's hard to disagree.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x