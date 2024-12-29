Driver shares unexpected perk of Tesla Cybertruck: 'Owning a Tesla with a pet has never been easier'

It's been around for six years and is especially useful for pet owners whose "ride or die" walks on four legs.

Thanks to TikTok content creator Joe Fay (@jf.okay) and others, word is spreading about Tesla's Dog Mode feature, which the company introduced almost six years ago.

"Owning a #tesla with a pet has never been easier," Fay wrote underneath the video.

The feature is especially useful for drivers whose "ride or die" walks on four legs. Of course, Fay's Tesla happens to be a Cybertruck, but the feature is part of the package with all Teslas, regardless of model and price.

Tesla introduced the mode in 2019 in response to several incidents in the U.S., where Tesla windows were smashed to rescue dogs from overheated vehicles. It makes sense, too. According to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, 111 animals died in hot cars in 2024, with 388 needing to be rescued.

The previous year was worse, with 163 deaths and 855 rescues. It doesn't take long. When temperatures outside are hovering in the low 70s, the inside of a car will reach nearly 90 degrees in 10 minutes.

The feature is fairly simple to use. When accessing the climate controls on a Tesla's touchscreen, the Dog Mode icon is on the Climate Settings page. Set the temperature to whatever is comfortable for your pet and run your errand.

While Dog Mode is on, the screen displays a message for passers-by who spot your dog inside the car. They can see the car's interior temperature and, more importantly, that the pet owner is well aware of their dog in the car and will return.

It's a message of reassurance and will help you avoid returning to a car surrounded by police officers and animal control.

Since a Tesla doesn't have an engine, nothing runs except for the heater or air conditioner and the display. It's important to note that the feature won't even turn on if the Tesla is below 20% charge.

Features like this are great for those who already own the vehicles, but they also help encourage more people to upgrade to an electric vehicle. Making the switch, whether it be to a Tesla or another EV, benefits consumers and the environment. EVs save drivers money in the long run on gas and maintenance and produce no tailpipe pollution.

With features and software updates like this and others, the folks at Tesla are doing a fine job covering all the consumer bases. According to one of Fay's commenters, "the Tesla Cybertruck loves pets as well." It's hard to disagree.

