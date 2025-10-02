Driver stunned after surveillance footage reveals destructive act in parking lot: 'I've filed a report'

Whether this individual was motivated by the value of the copper or something else is unclear.

A user on the r/nova subreddit, which covers the community of Northern Virginia, posted a video capturing camera footage of a man sawing a Tesla electric vehicle charger in Woodbridge.

The video shows the man walking up to the charger, removing the top cover, returning to his truck, and coming back with a saw to cut the wire before leaving in his vehicle (click here to watch the video if the embed does not appear).

"I've filed a report with Prince William County Police … and contacted my HOA (who confirmed no contractors were scheduled that day)," the user posted on the description of the post. The post outlined various details about the suspect and asked commenters for help in identifying him.

Despite being highly illegal, this practice is unfortunately not uncommon and has, in fact, been surging in recent years because of the rising value of copper.

Since charging cables often contain high amounts of copper, metal thieves have taken the opportunity to steal as much as possible — and not just in America.

"A bed full of random metal s***? 100% went a metal recycler in the area to get a few bucks," a user viewing the post suggested in the comments.

Whether this individual was motivated by the value of the copper or something else is unclear. Still, it is possible that he was encouraged by the fact that it was a Tesla charger.

Recent cases of EV vandalism against Teslas have been on the rise, following backlash surrounding Tesla CEO Elon Musk's approach to his previous role in the Trump administration. Musk's political activities have also motivated some to boycott the Tesla brand, as some view his polarizing opinions as an extension of Tesla.

This has contributed to a rapid decline in Tesla vehicle sales — although it is not the only factor — which is unfortunate because it further stalls the broader adoption of EVs on the market.

Thankfully, EV sales are on the rise globally, with over 17 million electric vehicles sold in 2024. However, not everyone is ready to accept EVs as a viable option — and misinformation certainly plays its part. For instance, it is not uncommon to hear rumors swirling that EVs actually create a bigger environmental headache than gas-powered vehicles.

However, with no tailpipe pollution, EVs are better overall for the environment than their gas-powered counterparts.

While the extraction of minerals to produce EV batteries can still rely on dirty energy sources and cause pollution, the environmental toll exacted by this process dwarfs in comparison to the harvesting of fossil fuels or the operation of gas-powered cars.

In addition, the long-term cost of using and charging an EV compared to a gas-powered car is significantly lower, making the return on investment worthwhile, particularly if you use home solar panels rather than relying on public charging stations or the grid.

