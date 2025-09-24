EV owner shares photos of disturbing scene at local charging station: 'It's getting more and more extreme'

"Unfortunately, this has been happening for years."

From navigating the wear and tear of daily driving to the occasional trip to the mechanic, taking care of your vehicle can be a lot of work, not to mention pretty expensive. But when vandals strike, it can open up a whole other set of challenges.

One electric vehicle owner has witnessed multiple acts of vandalism at a nearby EV charging station in the city of Aachen, Germany. They took to r/Elektroautos to vent their frustrations and spark a debate.

The Redditor offered up a brief description of the scene of a vandalized EV charging station at a shopping center. In the photo provided in the post, it appears that an unknown vandal cut the cables at the station.

According to the Redditor, this also wasn't the first time that someone set their sights on this specific charging station. While the original incident was described as the theft of cables, the second appeared to be viewed in a different light.

"Now almost all of them are off again," the Redditor wrote. "But this time it's clearly not cable theft, but simply sabotage. Most of the cables are still there. They're just cut."

EV charging station vandalism typically involves the intentional destruction or damage of charging equipment. In some cases, people may target charging cables in order to steal the copper wiring inside them.

However, as seen in the original post, other charging station incidents involve the simple cutting of the cables. This can be a vandal's deliberate attempt to show their disdain for EVs.

Regardless of the motivation behind the destruction, vandalism incidents represent significant disruptions to EV charging services. This can make it inconvenient for EV drivers who have limited options to charge their vehicles.

Over time, these incidents may dissuade potential car buyers from purchasing EVs, slowing down our progress in reducing our reliance on planet-heating dirty fuels.

In the comments section, users engaged in a debate about the incident seen in the original post.

"Despite all the anti-climate activism I suspect certain groups of, the missing cable really does look like criminals who had to make a run for it," noted one commenter.

"And then everyone complains that the charging current is so expensive," added another user. "The operators have to factor in the sabotage by now."

"Unfortunately, this has been happening for years," claimed a third commenter. "But it's getting more and more extreme."

