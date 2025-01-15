Tesla driver shares little-known high-tech feature that makes driving a breeze: 'That's simply amazing'

For consumers who want to have speed, safety, and convenience, EVs provide that while being mindful of our planet.

Drivers always value safety when on the road. They also value convenience. With the rise of electric vehicles from many manufacturers, more consumers have considered the benefits purchasing an EV may bring.

On TikTok, one Tesla driver shared a little-known high-tech feature that makes electric driving even easier.

Posted on the EV-focused account Tesla Flex (@tesla.flex), the original poster demonstrates the ease and flexibility Tesla drivers can enjoy using the EV's signature Auto Shift feature that is available in some areas. In the video, the OP explains that the 2024 Tesla Model 3 has an Auto Shift out of park feature that has been in the beta stage for the last three years.

The TikToker demonstrates how to successfully use the feature, stepping on the brake before pressing on the accelerator to adjust the EV into drive. The OP also highlights the extended adaptability of the Model 3, including the dashboard suggesting which direction the car should shift.









"Tesla's Auto Shift has become one of the best Tesla features," wrote the OP in the video's caption.

Tesla has been making waves in the EV space for some time. In 2023, for example, Tesla led the charge in EV sales in the United States, selling over 325,291 vehicles in the first half of the year alone, as Reuters reported at the time. The Tesla Model Y and S have also experienced feature upgrades.

The EV company's efforts have also expanded into other technologies to drive (pun intended) the industry forward, such as developing new dry-cathode batteries to enhance efficiency and power. These advancements are expected to make electric vehicles even more appealing through expanding range and charging capabilities.

EVs contribute to the planet's well-being by not releasing harmful air pollution when in use, a stark contrast to traditional gas-powered vehicles. For consumers who want to have speed, safety, and convenience, EVs provide that while being mindful of our planet.

"That's simply amazing," wrote one TikTok user on the enhanced EV feature.

"That's great," said another.

