Tesla unveils game-changing EV feature that could greatly benefit drivers in cold climates: 'Super useful'

Heating up your car (or parts of it) has never been easier.

Those who've driven a Tesla in frigid temperatures probably know this problem all too well: You need to charge your vehicle, and the charger freezes to the port. It takes you twice as long to finish charging and get it unstuck. You heat the car, but now the interior is way too hot. Luckily, the solution is in the Tesla app.

You can find it specifically in the "Controls" section. From there, navigate to Service, where you'll find Charge Port Heater. This heats up the port and only the port, unsticking the charger without heating your entire vehicle. This solution was introduced just this year, streamlining the port heating process.

It's important to note that only cars made after 2020 have this feature, according to Not a Tesla App. The publication adds, "This is a great addition for those who live in colder climates — and super useful."

It's useful for the environment, too. Heating up a gas car releases more carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, which, in turn, contributes to the heating of our planet. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, "Greenhouse gas emissions from transportation account for about 28% of total U.S. greenhouse gas emissions, making it the largest contributor of U.S. GHG emissions."









Electric cars eliminate this issue. Heating up your car (or parts of it) has never been easier or more environmentally friendly.

That's not the only Supercharger update to look forward to. Take Trailer Mode, for example. Recently, Tesla launched Trailer Mode on its app, which prioritizes Supercharging stations that accommodate trailers rather than leading towing Teslas to incompatible stations.

The app also underwent a bunch of other software updates, one of which allows users to track their energy consumption. Looks like the end of 2024 is ushering in wins for Tesla customers and the environment alike — what will the new year bring?

