Tesla poised to break sales records in unexpected market — here's what it could mean for the global auto industry

The push for efficient, cost-effective, and accessible vehicles is already here. With more consumers considering an electric vehicle for their next purchase, many auto manufacturers have set up strategies for the transition.

Tesla, a pioneer in the EV industry, is poised to achieve record-breaking sales in this car market for the first time.

According to Teslarati, the clean energy company is determined to surpass 30,000 vehicle sales in South Korea, marking a milestone since Tesla began selling its EVs in the country in 2017. It was noted that the EV maker had reached below 20,000 in vehicle sales in previous years for the Korean market, surpassed by other auto manufacturers such as Kia and Hyundai.

🗣️ If you were going to purchase an EV, which of these factors would be most important to you?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Currently, Tesla Models 3, Y, S, and X are circulated throughout the country, with the Cybertruck in the running if it passes certification testing.









Tesla EVs have had a presence in Asian countries for some time, as Tesla has already constructed models at the Chinese manufacturing facility in Shanghai. The Tesla Model Y was the top imported vehicle in the country in the first half of 2024, reaching up to 10,041 units sold, per Teslarati. Drivers of the EVs in South Korea have also come together to support the brand by organizing the world's biggest light show, with over 1,000 Tesla owners coming together.

In addition, with the company's decision to select its first-ever Korean brand ambassador, Paris 2024 Olympic pistol shooter Kim Ye-ji, Tesla is eager to secure a lasting presence for Korean consumers as the shift toward EVs has grown.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

According to a study, most people who buy EVs are really happy with their purchase, which is a great indicator of the future of electric cars. EVs release no harmful air pollution, making them an ideal choice for cleaner air.

With policies in place to make an EV purchase more affordable, such as the Inflation Reduction Act in the United States, there are more opportunities now than ever to take part in the shift toward environmentally friendly transportation.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.