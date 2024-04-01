Parent concerned about potential hazard to children after latest playground installation: 'I think you are rightfully nervous'

"My son ate some of this at a local playground a few weeks ago. I had no idea how toxic it was even though I figured it was pretty bad."

A worried parent reached out to Reddit's r/moderatelygranolamoms forum for advice after discovering rubber mulch under their children's outdoor play area.

According to the Redditor, their in-laws added the rubber ground cover below a new trampoline. Since the Redditor's family will be living with their in-laws, the Redditor is concerned about their children's long-term exposure to the rubber toxins.

"I have heard the horrors of how toxic the rubber mulch is so when I came over and saw they added that addition, I was slightly terrified," wrote the parent who shared the post. "Am I rightfully nervous? Should I invest in natural mulch and ask if I can replace the rubber with real mulch? Or should I just leave it?"

Redditors agreed the parent's concern was valid considering the known dangers associated with rubber mulch.

"I think you are rightfully nervous. There's research based evidence out there that rubber mulch emits harmful gases, especially when exposed to higher temperatures," responded one user.

"My son ate some of this at a local playground a few weeks ago. I had no idea how toxic it was even though I figured it was pretty bad. I feel terrible about this," commented another Redditor.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Rubber mulch contains toxic chemicals, such as volatile organic compounds (VOCs), polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), and latex, according to a study published in the National Library of Medicine. The toxins in rubber have been found to cause cancer, headaches, and nausea, along with lung and kidney complications.

These chemicals are not only dangerous for you and your children, but also dangerous for the environment. Over time, rubber mulch leaches microplastics into the soil, hindering plant growth and harming local organisms.

To reduce your and your children's exposure to these types of harmful toxins, consider using safe, eco-friendly materials as ground cover. Organic materials, such as wood chips, dry leaves, grass clippings, or straw are non-toxic alternatives to rubber mulch.

Another way you can create a safe play area is by installing a native plant lawn. By growing native plants, such as clover and buffalo grass, you can create a healthier outdoor space for your family and the local ecosystem, as native plants attract key pollinators.

Redditors encouraged the concerned parent to take action.

"I'd find out what kind it is. The stuff made from shredded tires is awful, but other manufacturers source their rubber differently so it's not nearly so hazardous," suggested one user.

Join our free newsletter for cool news and cool tips that make it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.