Off-grid couple shares inside look at tent lifestyle during rainstorm: 'Does it leak?'

"It's pretty much the same scenario with snow."

Camping in a tent when it's raining can be peaceful, but it can also be a pain trying to keep the water from getting in and soaking up your belongings. But what if you lived in a tent all of the time? Well, one TikTok couple showed how they deal with the rain in their canvas tent.

Canvas Tent Living 2.0 (@aimeestentlife), a couple sharing their journey of tent living for under $600 per month, shared a look at how they handle rain in a recent TikTok video.

"A lot of people worry about the rain," she says in the video. "They always ask, 'What happens when it rains? Does it leak?'"

The original poster shares a look at the exterior of the tent. She shows off the canvas rain fly, which protects the roof and guides the rain away from the walls. There is also a tarp tied on top of the tent for added protection.

While the tent isn't fully waterproof, she mentions that it is "water-resistant" and has never leaked. The video also shows the thick floorboard under the tent that protects it from flooding.

"It's pretty much the same scenario with snow," she says, showing that her tent is built for weather all year long.

This couple has fully embraced the off-grid living lifestyle. It is about living sufficiently independently without the need for public utilities, such as electricity, water, and gas.

It can be difficult to leave the luxuries of the grid, from Wi-Fi to water access. However, off-grid living can have some big benefits. You can save money on electricity use and water bills. However, you can still get electricity with the help of solar panels. You can even save more by growing your own food and feel closer to nature.

Off-grid living can also help impact the planet. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, each home uses about 10,500 kilowatt-hours of electricity per year.

About 60% of electricity is provided by fossil fuels, such as coal and gas. These types of fuel sources contribute to planet-warming pollution that also increases climate-driven disasters. By reducing your electricity use, you can help reduce the amount of harmful carbon pollution released into the atmosphere.

Others have shared their off-grid living, from storage containers to comfortable cabins. One person lives in a home off the grid with the help of solar panels and water basins to collect spring water.

Gardens for growing fruit and having domesticated animals, like goats or chickens, can also help save money on groceries and increase the sustainability of your food.

Even without fully going off the grid in a tent like this couple, you can help live more independently and sustainably.

Commenters shared their thoughts on the canvas tent setup.

"I like the setup," one commenter wrote.

"Listening to the rain is so relaxing," another said.

One more commenter shared their tip for added protection from rain: "You can buy water proofing for canvas. We just re-sealed ours."