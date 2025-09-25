Lawmakers push for major changes to longstanding camping rules: 'Opening up new landscapes'

A group of lawmakers is pushing for a sweeping change to how people in England enjoy the outdoors: making wild swimming, camping, and other activities a legal right, according to The Guardian.

The All-Party Parliamentary Group for Outdoor Recreation and Access to Nature has called for legislation to expand public access to rivers, woodlands, and fields. Only about 8% of land in England is open for roaming, with wild camping permitted by law only on Dartmoor.

The report, developed with input from more than 750 organizations and individuals, argues that access should be extended to lakes, riverbanks, and private countryside areas where walking is already allowed. That expansion would open the door to activities such as paddling, cycling, and horse riding, while also making wild camping and swimming a safe and recognized option.

"Now is the time to deliver lasting change so that each and every one of us can exercise a right to responsibly enjoy our natural surroundings," said Phil Brickell, a member of parliament, per The Guardian.

The push follows years of grassroots activism, including mass "right to roam" trespasses that have drawn thousands of people demanding Scotland-style access laws.

Beyond recreation, the report emphasizes the mental and physical health benefits of outdoor time, particularly for people in urban or underserved communities. Expanding access could reduce barriers for those who live far from green or blue spaces and give children opportunities to connect with nature through school programs.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

Environmental advocates say broader public rights would help protect waterways and ecosystems, too.

When people have the ability to use and enjoy natural areas responsibly, there's greater public support for conservation — a pattern seen in the United States, where recent policies such as the Inflation Reduction Act are expanding access to clean energy and public lands.

If adopted, the plan could reshape how millions of people interact with England's landscapes, creating a system in which protecting the countryside goes hand in hand with enjoying it.

"This not only means opening up new landscapes and waterways for responsible recreation but breaking down the physical and cultural barriers that prevent people, particularly those less physically able, from enjoying them," said Andy MacNae, another member of parliament, per The Guardian.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.