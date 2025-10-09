Homeowner shares unexpected glimpse into life off-grid deep in forest: 'I love this part of the world'

Off-grid living is gaining momentum as people seek a self-sustaining lifestyle that avoids reliance on utility providers and reduces the negative impact of pollution on the planet.

A Reddit user on the subreddit r/OffGrid shared insight into their off-grid life in the French Pyrenees, which is an impressive work in progress.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"So my aim is to live without having to rely on the 'outside': have my own water, produce my own energy and produce my own food," the user said, accompanied by photos of their off-grid endeavors on a 50-acre property.

They explained they had a water source, with a reliable spring that fills a 5,000-liter drinking water reservoir and a 10,000-liter irrigation reservoir.

"I have installed a 25 kilowatt solar system and am waiting for a permit to install a large solar tracker with another 15kW of solar," they added.

They mentioned that they eventually want to plant a "food forest," saying, "My ultimate goal for food would be to grow wheat and make my own bread and maybe try growing tea bushes."

FROM OUR PARTNER Save 30% on bestselling wellness products during Prime Big Deal Days Garden of Life’s clean vitamins and supplements are made with pure, whole-food ingredients to support your health and everyday wellbeing. You can boost your routine all without synthetic ingredients, artificial flavors or colors, binders, or fillers. Plus, during Prime Big Deal Days you’ll save 30% off women’s probiotics, multivitamins, grass-fed collagen, organic protein, and more. Learn more

Living off-grid can be a great way to save money and protect the planet. By avoiding the use of dirty fuels to run your home, you won't be releasing toxic fumes into the environment, helping to keep the air cleaner.

Additionally, many off-grid individuals appreciate the autonomy that comes with being disconnected from the power grid and not relying on water companies.

While going fully off-grid can seem overwhelming and may not be realistic for everyone, by implementing small adjustments similar to those of people living off-grid, you can reap some of the benefits.

Other off-gridders have shown more gradual ways of taking your home off-grid, such as starting with solar panels.

Even in grid-connected homes, installing solar panels is a great way to reduce your monthly energy bill and even bring it close to $0 by harnessing the sun's renewable energy.

EnergySage is a free service that makes it easy for users to compare quotes from vetted local installers and save up to $10,000 on solar installations.

While installing panels outright can be out of some people's budget, Palmetto's LightReach solar panel leasing program will install panels for no money down and lets users lock in low energy rates.

Commenters shared their appreciation for the OP's off-grid home.

"This is amazing," one user said. "I love this part of the world."

"Wow," another added. "Outstanding."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.