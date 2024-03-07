Renter returns home to 'awful' scene after landlord's yard maintenance: 'Cannot imagine doing this to my tenant'

Landscaping tends to stir the pot of conflict between tenants and landlords.

A tenant was shocked to come home to one of their favorite parts of the property completely gone without any warning.

The Victoria, Australia, resident went to r/Auslegal — a subreddit for questions on Australian law that clearly states "nobody here is a lawyer" — to voice their frustrations and seek advice.

Photo Credit: Imgur

They explained that after receiving a message from the property manager that some trees on the property would be "trimmed," they came home to find their "lush," thriving backyard had been flattened and reduced to nothing but mud. The original poster shared a daytime picture here.

An obvious perk, the backyard contributed to high rent.

"I'm a bit confused as to whether the landlord was within his rights to do this or not? And if not, do we have any way to seek compensation?" the Redditor inquired.

One commenter suggested checking the local council website for any new build applications for their address. The tenant discovered there was "an approved plan for a three-lot subdivision on the property."

For those who find themselves in a similar dilemma, there are ways to navigate around lease agreements and reshape restrictions — even if a homeowners association is involved.

For those who find themselves in a similar dilemma, there are ways to navigate around lease agreements and reshape restrictions — even if a homeowners association is involved.

Landlords tend to look at properties much differently than renters, being more concerned with aesthetics, codes, and maximizing the values of their properties. Because of this, it's always a good idea to start with a gentle conversation to express your perspective, which might be something that's never once crossed their mind.

Explain your point of view to your landlord or HOA, and be sure to emphasize shared financial benefits. It's also good to be prepared to compromise.

The post attracted the attention of those who felt the tenant's pain.

"Call Tenants Victoria for free advice," one commenter suggested. "You could get a small rent reduction."

"Oh, that's awful," someone else empathized.

"[I] cannot imagine doing this to my tenant," one landlord wrote.

