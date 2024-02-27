Homeowner shares before-and-after photos of incredible backyard renovation: ‘It is an ongoing project’

A Reddit user in Willamette Valley, Oregon, recently shared heartwarming before-and-after photos of their backyard creek restoration project. Their post in the r/NoLawns community documents the process of sheet mulching their lawn with cardboard to prepare the area for native plants.

The user says they scored big by getting free cardboard from their local grocery outlet, enough to mulch a second section of their yard. They layered the cardboard with leaves, bark, ferns, and more to create a nutrient-rich base.

After a rainy weekend, they’ll add topsoil and strategically plant native wetland species like lupine, monkey flower, blue-eyed grass, and camas. They also added landscape plants like maple, willow, and dogwood trees.

“Obviously more wetland plants are needed along the waterline,” the user said. “It is an ongoing project.”

The lush foliage and crystal-clear creek make for an Instagram-worthy landscape.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

This project demonstrates that even simple lawn alternatives can make a huge, eco-friendly difference. Rewilding your yard or replacing even part of a lawn with native plants saves money on mowing, fertilizer, and watering while also creating a habitat for local wildlife. The deep roots of native plants filter runoff, preventing pollution of nearby waterways. They also store carbon in the soil — preserving air quality — and attract pollinators like bees, butterflies, birds, and more, protecting biodiversity in the area.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Projects like this are the building blocks for a sustainable future. They turn intimidating causes like conservation from abstract ideas into inviting, daily action. Native plants are just one piece of the puzzle. From composting food scraps to installing solar panels to biking to work, we can all take small, manageable steps to nurture nature in our own lives.

The visual results are gorgeous, too. One commenter raved, “Excellence. I hope to see more!”

Another added, “Love that you’re bringing life back to the creek!”

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.