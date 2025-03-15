This cutting-edge stove qualifies for thousands in government incentives — here's how it will transform your cooking

Sitting around your table for a homecooked family meal can be the highlight of your day, but it's not always easy to prepare one if your family is busy. Induction stoves are a great way to reduce cooking and cleaning time. You can even qualify for tax credits to help you install one.

An induction stove works differently than a traditional electric or gas stove. It uses magnetism to heat the cookware and food. Because it only heats the food and cookware, the stove is cool to the touch, which makes it safer for your family. Because of this, you will need compatible cookware, such as cast iron or stainless steel.

Induction stoves are also more efficient because they boil water 50% faster than a traditional stovetop. It gives you better temperature control, so no more over- or under-cooking your food. Additionally, it can cook your food more evenly.

If you switch from a gas stove, you'll benefit from better air quality because induction stoves don't release harmful chemicals like methane and benzene.

The downside to induction stoves is they can be expensive upfront. That's where the Inflation Reduction Act comes in. Thanks to the bill passed in 2022, you can qualify for up to 30% off installation of an induction stove.

Unfortunately, the future is uncertain because, according to The Salt Lake Tribune, President Donald Trump wants to eliminate these tax credits. However, it will take a vote from Congress to do so. If you're going to take advantage of the tax credits, you should act fast — it could mean saving thousands of dollars.

If you're unsure where to start, Rewiring America can help with its Incentive Calculator. It will tell you how much money you can qualify for when upgrading your home with an induction stove.

If you're looking for simplicity and style, Copper offers affordable options. They're easy to install as well and can be plugged into a standard wall outlet. Copper also offers three finishes: stainless steel, sea salt white, and azurite blue, so you will surely find something to match your kitchen's aesthetic.

