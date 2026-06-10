Parents told to check cabinets after FDA testing finds bacteria in recalled Target baby wipes

The bacteria may cause serious infections in newborns, infants, young children, and people with weakened immune systems.

Anyone who uses Target's Up & Up baby wipes may want to see which packages they have at home.

The company has issued a voluntary recall for several Up & Up baby wipe products after federal testing detected bacteria in samples connected to customer complaints.

What happened?

Certain Up & Up Fragrance Free Baby Wipes and Up & Up Fresh Cucumber Scented Baby Wipes sold in Target stores nationwide and on Target's website are being recalled after customers reported discoloration, according to Consumer Affairs.

In tested samples from the affected products, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration identified Burkholderia cepacia complex and Burkholderia gladioli.

Affected products include Fresh Cucumber Scented wipes in 72-, 216-, and 800-count packages, as well as Fragrance Free wipes in 20-, 72-, 216-, 800-, and 1200-count packages.

Target said the move is precautionary, but it also warned that the bacteria may cause serious infections in newborns, infants, young children, and people with weakened immune systems.

Target and the manufacturer have also received reports of skin and eye irritation as well as infections that may be linked to the use of the wipes.

Why is this concerning?

Baby wipes are often used on very young children, including babies with sensitive skin.

Contamination concerns are not limited to food and medicine. Personal care and hygiene products can also pose health risks, particularly when they are used on infants or people with still-developing or challenged immune systems.

What can I do?

If you possess any of the recalled wipes, stop using them and keep them separate from unaffected products.

According to Consumer Affairs, customers can return the recalled wipes to any Target store for a full refund. People who need more information about eligible products and return options can also contact Target Guest Relations.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.