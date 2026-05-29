Costco recalls Kirkland multivitamins after loose metal pieces found in bottle

A recall affecting Costco shoppers in Canada is putting a supplement under scrutiny due to a contamination concern.

Costco said certain bottles of Kirkland Signature Women 50+ multivitamin and minerals tablets may contain loose metal pieces, prompting a voluntary recall.

According to EatingWell, the recalled product was available at Costco warehouse locations across Canada and online at Costco.ca.

The affected bottles can be identified by code 5J46568W7 with an FE/2028 expiration on the bottle neck. Costco said the bottles were sold between February 2026 and May 2026.

Vita Health Products issued the recall after contamination was discovered in one bottle, EatingWell reported.

Although the company said it was not aware of any other reports involving the supplements, it encouraged consumers to check their supplements and warned them not to use bottles that matched the code information.

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Fortunately, no injuries or illnesses have been reported in connection with the recall.

Foreign material contamination is a serious safety issue because even a small metal fragment could pose a choking hazard or cause internal injury if swallowed. A product meant to promote wellness can quickly become a risk when manufacturing or packaging problems slip through.

Recalls such as this can seem like isolated events, but they can also reflect broader consumer safety challenges in large-scale production systems. Whether the product involved is food, vitamins, or household essentials, contamination incidents may point to weak oversight, equipment failures, supply-chain shortcuts, or uneven quality-control standards.

That's why quick public notice and clear return instructions are so important. If you own a bottle included in the recall, Costco said you should either throw it away immediately or take it back to a nearby Costco to get a refund.

If you've already taken the supplement and feel unwell or have any health concerns, seek medical attention. Even though no illnesses or injuries have been reported, it may be best to act cautiously if you think you may have consumed a contaminated tablet.

Consumers who want more information can reach Vita Health customer service at 1-877-637-7557 or via email at vitacs@vitahealth.ca, according to the recall notice highlighted by EatingWell.

For anyone who shops in bulk or keeps supplements for months at a time, this is also a reason to periodically review product labels at home. Keeping recalled packaging until you've checked official notices can make it easier to identify whether your purchase is affected.

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