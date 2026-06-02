Parents warned not to use recalled infant formula after toxin found in batches sold nationwide

The recall notice advises throwing the formula away immediately or returning it to the retailer for a refund.

Parents across the United States are being urged to check their kitchen cabinets after a recall of imported infant formula linked to a toxin that can cause rapid-onset vomiting and other gastrointestinal symptoms.

According to Food Safety News, the recall covers three batches of a2 Platinum Premium USA label infant formula for babies 0-12 months, and the recall notice says the affected product should not be used.

The a2 Milk Company recalled three specific batches of its 31.7-ounce a2 Platinum Premium USA infant formula after testing found cereulide, which the recall notice describes as a toxin that withstands heat and can be produced by some strains of Bacillus cereus. Using hot water to prepare the formula does not neutralize the toxin.

The recalled formula was distributed in the U.S. through the company's website, Amazon, and Meijer stores as part of Operation Fly Formula. The affected batches are 2210269454 with a use-by date of 7/15/2026; 2210324609 with a use-by date of 1/21/2027; and 2210321712 with a use-by date of 1/15/2027. The batch code and use-by date appear on the bottom of each tin.

The recall notice says the three batches totaled 63,078 units, about 16,428 of which were sold to consumers. Although the product had already been discontinued and removed from sale, the company said in the recall notice that the formula's shelf life means some families may still have cans at home.

The company said the recall began after additional testing, conducted in response to new guidance from New Zealand's food regulator, detected the toxin. The recall notice says the likely source was an ingredient in the formula, and that the action is being taken with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

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Infants are especially vulnerable when it comes to contaminated food. Signs of cereulide exposure can appear from 30 minutes to six hours after ingestion and most commonly involve nausea and vomiting, usually clearing within 24 hours.

Babies face a greater risk of complications because their immune systems are still developing. The notice warns that vomiting can quickly lead to dehydration in infants and may require medical care. So far, the company says, no illness or harm has been confirmed in connection with these batches.

Parents and caregivers should immediately check any a2 Platinum Premium USA infant formula they have at home. If the batch number and use-by date match one of the recalled products, do not use it.

The recall notice advises throwing the formula away immediately or returning it to the retailer for a refund. If an infant has experienced vomiting, nausea, or other symptoms after consuming the product, caregivers should contact a health care provider immediately.

The recall notice also says consumers can report illness or adverse events to the FDA through SmartHub or MedWatch, whether online, by mail, or by fax.

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