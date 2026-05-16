Popular snack mixes sold at Target and QVC recalled over salmonella threat

The company said it chose to move forward with the recall as a precaution.

A recall is affecting popular snack mixes sold at Target, QVC, and other retailers after a seasoning ingredient was linked to dry milk powder previously recalled by California Dairies Inc.

What's happening?

John B. Sanfilippo & Son said the recalled items were sold under the Fisher, Southern Style Nuts, Squirrel Brand, and Good & Gather labels.

According to Food Safety News, the issue traces back to seasoning supplied by a third-party vendor that included dry milk powder covered by an earlier California Dairies recall.

Although the seasoning lots tested negative for salmonella before being used, the company said it chose to move forward with the recall as a precaution.

As of May 7, no illnesses connected to the recalled snack mixes had been reported.

The affected products include Fisher Tex Mex Trail Mix, Southern Style Nuts Gourmet Hunter Mix, Southern Style Nuts Gourmet Hunter Mix, Southern Style Nuts Hunter Mix, Squirrel Brand Travelers Mix, Squirrel Brand Town & Country Mix, Squirrel Brand Town & Country Mix, and Good & Gather Mexican Street Corn Trail Mix.

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Consumers are being urged not to eat the recalled products and to return them to the retailer for a refund or replacement.

Why is this concerning?

Salmonella can cause diarrhea, fever, stomach cramps, nausea, and vomiting, typically within 12 to 72 hours of consuming contaminated food.

For many otherwise healthy adults, symptoms last several days and resolve without treatment. However, severe infections can require hospitalization, particularly for infants, young children, older adults, pregnant people, and anyone with a weakened immune system.

The recall demonstrates how a single contaminated ingredient can spread through an interconnected supply chain and end up in multiple products sold under different brands at different retailers.

Because shelf-stable snacks often remain in pantries for weeks or months before they are eaten, contamination risks can linger long after products are purchased.

Another issue is that food contaminated with salmonella often looks, smells, and tastes completely normal. Consumers cannot reliably identify contaminated products on their own, which makes timely recalls and clear public notices especially important.

What's being done about this?

Anyone who purchased the products should carefully compare the brand name, package size, lot code, and best-by date with the recall information before deciding whether to discard or return the item.

People who believe they may have consumed one of the recalled products and later develop symptoms should contact a healthcare provider and mention the potential salmonella exposure.

One of the most practical ways to stay informed is to routinely check retailer recall alerts and federal food safety notices, especially for packaged foods that may sit unopened at home for long periods of time.

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